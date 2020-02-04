NELSONVILLE — Now that Chuck Barga has announced his retirement from his three-year term as Nelsonville City Manager, the City Council is tasked with finding a replacement.
Before a full-time replacement can be hired, an interim manager must first be found. The hope is that this will make the transition smoother by not leaving the city without a manager before a permanent manager is hired.
A special meeting to interview three final candidates has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. at City Hall. The three candidates are:
- Mike Freer, once a York Twp. Trustee
- Bernie Roell, owner of First Choice Property Management in Nelsonville
- Scott Frank (no information available)
According to Tony Dunfee, president of Nelsonville City Council, the candidates will be interviewed in executive session by the council. A final vote on who will be awarded the position will take place in open session, and is expected to take place immediately following the interviews.
Erstwhile manager Chuck Barga said he is retiring due to a desire to spend more time with his wife. His last day as city manager was Jan. 31, following a turbulent couple of years working with City Council. Barga was at the helm this past fall when the council members voted to investigate themselves on the matter of city charter violations. He was tasked with approving a contract with lawyer Tim Gleeson, who was tapped by Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn as the investigator for the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.