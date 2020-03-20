In a historic move, the Ohio primary elections were postponed late Monday evening due to concerns of furthering the spread of the coronavirus. This left the candidates who had put months into their campaigns, a little shocked and confused, but also grateful.
“I think it was the right thing to do,” Athens County Treasurer candidate Peter Kostes said. “I think the health, safety, and wellness of the public is first in any decision.”
Athens County Juvenile Probate Court Judge candidate Rusty Rittenhouse shared this belief.
“I was surprised of course, but I respect what he (DeWine) did,” Rittenhouse said. “I believe the safety of the voters and their families outweighs the election.”
Incumbent Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman said that the lack of election was a let down.
“I’m disappointed we didn’t get a result on Tuesday,” Wasserman said. “There was a lot of confusion and it was a difficult night for everybody.”
Probate Court Judge candidate Zach Saunders was campaigning when he heard the news.
“As an initial reaction, I was shocked,” Saunders said. “It was stressful for me, but also for the voters and the poll workers. No one was sure what would happen next.”
What happens next is something each candidate is still wondering. With the COVID-19 pandemic and DeWine encouraging social distancing, how do candidates effectively campaign?
“I don’t know,” Rittenhouse said. “Right now there are a lot of people that are facing tremendous hardships and problems. In my mind the campaign in the least of the problems.”
Kotses also believes that the pandemic is bigger than the campaign.
“If there is any inconvenience that was put on us by changing the schedule that is a very minor thing in comparison,” Kotses said. As far as his campaign, Kotses says things are up in the air. “I think right now we’re adopting a ‘wait and see’. Keeping morale up and seeing about what we have to do in our current roles is first and foremost.”
Saunders is taking a practical approach to campaign planning. According to Saunders, during the initial campaign, Saunders visited over 2,000 homes and walked over 150 miles. Now he is working on a more social distance friendly approach.
“Based upon the CDC recommendations, I will have to adapt my campaign strategy to make sure that I use the best practices to avoid exposure,” Saunders said. “However, I still will be able to call people, write letters, use social media and other outlets to spread my campaign message.”
Wasserman is focusing less on the campaign, and more on his current position.
“Until we know when the deadline is going to be, since legislature has to decide, just can’t say what we’re going to do (for the campaign),” Wasserman said. “Most of my energies are focused on keeping the Treasurer’s office running smoothly during this time period.”
The election currently has a tentative date of June 2.
Also running for Probate Court Judge is Kenneth Ryan. The Messenger was unable to reach Ryan for comment for this article.
