ALBANY — A handful of candidates are vying for Alexander school board in the busiest such race in Athens County this year.
There are two seats available. John Hutchison is running for re-election, while Katheleen Dougan, Ralph Harvey Sr., Lucy Delaval Juedes and Blake Regan are challenging for a spot on the school board. Incumbent Patrick Lawson is not running for another term.
Dozens attended a candidates forum on Wednesday evening that featured four of these five candidates (Harvey was not present and did not provide a statement on his behalf). This event was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County and the Alexander Local Education Association. It concluded the League’s series of publics forums held throughout the county ahead of November’s election. Representatives from both groups collaborated in reviewing questions submitted by audience members.
Hutchison, the incumbent school board president, who noted his dozen years of board experience and lifelong residency of the area. Having attended Alexander as a student and later being a parent in the district, he has also served as a teacher, bus driver and coach.
Dougan working in the Alexander custodial maintenance department. She will be retiring next month and said the timing was perfect to run for school board. Dougan is another former student who has also been secretary for the workers union to which she holds a membership. She said that if elected the students would be her main priority.
Juedes is a parent in the district who currently is a stay-at-home mother. She has 15 years of professional risk management and business experience. She highlighted needs of better fiscal management, safety and accountability within the district.
Regan is a local parent in the district who works as an assistant professor of mathematics at Ohio University. He hopes to bring his knowledge of finances and economics to the school board.
Here is a summation of a few questions and answers from Wednesday’s forum:
When accounting for concerns of nepotism, would contract renewals and hirings be something you can ethically participate in?
Hutchinson: Negotiations with the unions has the most lasting effect on the district’s finances, compared to anything else. One-time expenditures approved by the board don’t effect the budget nearly as much as changes in salary and benefits. I see no reason why I could not participate in those decisions, and I’ve done it in the past.
Juedes: If we can’t separate our personal selves from what the board does, then we can’t be on the board.
Regan: My wife is an Alexander teacher in one part of that bargaining agreement, but I can attest that I would vote to what I believe is right. I can be completely impartial.
Dougan: I would have no trouble removing friends or relatives from that decision.
If elected, how would you be involved in the school district outside of the board meetings?
Dougan: Regardless of if I’m elected, I will be involved with the athletic boosters, especially with concessions. I’m going to be our students’ biggest fan at those games.
Hutchinson: If I’m not elected, I would like to be a tutor, but I don’t believe I’m allowed to be a board member and a tutor. But I think I could best answer this through examples of how I’ve been involved in the last year. I was involved in the settlement with Albany, and ended the long drawn-out lawsuit with the village. I was highly involved in the sewer site, and although it’s controversial, I was involved in getting the free breakfast started on a trial basis.
Juedes: I will be doing sports-related activities with my kids and their friends, but I think my time would best be spent doing more board work. This would involve diving deeper into issues facing the school, as I don’t feel the board does a good enough job at this point.
Regan: Being elected won’t change much for me — I’ll still make myself available to the community, and I’ll be at sporting events and continue tutoring, going to theatre events, volunteering as a chaperone and stuff as I can. I don’t see that changing from how I currently am involved.
What are things this year the board has done that you approve of?
Hutchinson: The settlement with Albany is one. I have been personally touched by teen suicide, and after attending a day-long training session concerning the matter, I brought the information back to this school. The board voted unanimously to put a training together here, and after it was scheduled in January, the teachers came together and asked that it be done sooner. The first training session was held in September. Also, the free breakfast.
Juedes: I liked the agreement with Albany, and the renewal of contract with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. I believe there was a lot of work on anti-bullying in the elementary school, and although I’m not sure if there was any board action on that, I believe that work is super important.
Regan: The agreement with Albany, obviously, and not only the breakfast pilot program but the option to allow students to opt out.
Dougan: The water deal with Albany, free breakfast and I also approve of them accepting my retirement.
What actions has the board taken that you disagree with, and why, and how would you have acted differently?
Dougan: I need to pass on this question, I have to think about it.
Hutchinson: I’ve lost a couple votes while on the board, but once I lose, I think I need to say the board has spoken and I’ll support its decision. I won’t go into details on what I disagreed with because of this reason.
Juedes: I disagreed with putting the levy on the ballot, as it cost the district $30,000, but I am thankful the levy passed. I’m glad I was wrong, and that it passed, but by one vote...
Regan: I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t disagree with some of the board’s actions. The biggest one wasn’t the actual rehiring of the superintendent, but how the rehiring was done. There was an agreement going into that meeting, which changed due to the majority realizing they could go with what they wanted. Decision or not, you have to act as a board. You should vote in the best interest of students and the community, not by going in as a majority or with a thug mentality.
What can the board do to help Alexander’s least privileged students?
Juedes: I think we’re already doing a lot for them. Education has to be front-loaded into the preschool ages, and there is a lot going on in the elementary to help with reading comprehension and math. I know the free breakfast is important, but although the superintendent says there is a need, doesn’t mean the community believes her. The wraparound money sent from the state would be best invested in a Kids on Campus replacement program.
Regan: The wraparound wellness money was given to every district in the state. We need to have access for all students, and not just push them towards college. We need to focus on career pathways, whether that’s college or career tech. I think we should start a senior/junior experience where students can take a quarter and experience an industry.
Dougan: I think these kids are called “bubble kids,” and I know that because my grandson is one. We need to increase our resources to help with reading comprehension and math, and reach these bubble kids before we lose them. I would love to see an after-school program set up again. It would help not only the kids, but busy parents as well.
Hutchinson: The board has authorized funds for an after-school program of this kind, but we’re having trouble finding individuals to staff it. I used to believe that the only duty of a school was to educate kids, but I’ve totally changed my mind. These kids bring an incredible amount of baggage to school, and the wraparound money is going to help in meeting the needs of some of our most needy students. We also should prioritize vocational education.
If budget cuts must be made, what criteria will you use to determine what should be cut?
Juedes: The curriculum is most important, as is in-class education. I would recommend that we scan the yearbooks to learn who participates in what, and see what the demand is for the extracurriculars. That would be helpful, I believe. I would cut social sports trips to amusement parks and the like first, and the last thing I would cut is teachers. However, we need to remember that enrollment is decreasing.
Regan: Safety is always a primary thing to keep. It’s also important to not cut education-related items. The first thing on the chopping block would be extracurriculars that have low and non-unique enrollment. Education is more than books and homework, it’s also socialization.
Dougan: My understanding is the superintendent brings budget needs to the board, so I would follow her recommendation because that’s why we hired them. We don’t want to lose teachers and staff, so if you have to cut anywhere, try extracurricular trips.
Hutchinson: These were the hardest votes I have ever taken. When you first talk about budget cuts, almost everyone agrees they need to happen. But when you get down to specifics, people become upset. I think we cut too deeply into the teaching staff just by not filling positions of those who left or retired. If I had to vote on cuts again, I would avoid that. We start at the bottom and work up: Ask the teachers what they can cut, and they’ll bring that to the principal, who brings it to the superintendent, who then presents those findings to the board.
What are your thoughts on nepotism within the district, and how would you get nepotism under control?
Regan: I believe there is nepotism in this school, there’s no denying it. I don’t like to call anyone out, but there is one position where they are unqualified for the position, and have been given a 67 percent raise over four years. It doesn’t make sense. I don’t know any other way to call it, but nepotism.
Dougan: We are a very small community, and because of this, it’s very hard to not have people who are related working here. I feel that the best person for the job should get that job, whether it’s a teacher’s husband or whoever. I don’t think just because their father is a principal, or their mother is a superintendent, that it should effect whether they get that job.
Hutchinson: I have to agree with a lot of what Kathy (Dougan) said. There is one school district within the county that has 13 employees related to the superintendent, but they all worked there before he was hired. I am going to vote for the most qualified person, regardless of last name.
Juedes: First of all, there are several kinds of nepotism. I think there are a lot of related people at this school, and I know there are specific concerns about people related to the superintendent working here. Is there an official policy on when Alexander hires family members of employees? That would be helpful. Second, anyone related to the superintendent is different from anyone related to anyone else in this school. It’s a concern of a lot of voters.
On a scale of 1-10, with 1 being lowest, how would you rate your sentiments to the job done by the current superintendent?
Hutchinson: I think she’s great. Nobody is perfect. I spoke with our treasurer and he says we have the potential to stay in the black for the next five years. Our test scores are the best in Southeast Ohio, and our superintendent is a great advocate for public education.
Juedes: I would say a four. The sheriff’s office and the prosecutor are watching us, as safety is an issue. There’s a building that’s started and not finished yet, and a whole lot of things that should not have happened. We pulled money from operational funds for an athletic project, and it should have been levy funded.
Regan: First of all, the teachers are responsible for increasing test scores, not the superintendent. For that position, I look to student welfare, and I don’t know that I can give a high number on that. As for curriculum development, I’m not really sure. A lot of things were cut because of the budget, and I don’t know how much she can be blamed. But for budget management? I would give a zero. Building management? You could make the argument that we needed that building across the street, but I don’t believe it should be just for athletics.
Dougan: We have had the highest test scores, and with over 30 years of experience, Douglas has made us the model for the state of Ohio. She is doing a good job.
