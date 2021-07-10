Lilly M. Carder, 65 of Nelsonville, passed away following a two-vehicle vehicle crash on SR550 on the afternoon of July 9, according to a release from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At approximately 3:20 p.m., the driver of a 2017 BMW, identified as Marjorie Dean, age 47 of Athens, was driving west on SR550 when Carder, driving a 2015 Chevrolet, failed to yield while turning left and struck the BMW.
Dean sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Carder was transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital and later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio where she was pronounced deceased by the Franklin County Coroner at 9:29 p.m. that evening.
The crash remains under investigation.
