A car crashed into the ARTS/West building on W. State Street early Monday morning during a police chase, causing substantial damage to the building.
A representative from ARTS/West did not respond to inquiries from The Athens Messenger by publication time.
Lt. Jeff McCall, of Athens Police Department, said the chase began at the Highlander Motel on Union Street, after police responded to a fight call there around 4 in the morning.
From there, a suspect, listed in police reports as Kalsey Auflick,24, of Nelsonville, apparently fled the scene in a vehicle.
After a short chase, McCall said, Auflick found herself unable to negotiate a turn on W. State Street, by the ARTS/West building.
According to police reports, Auflick was travelling at 50 miles per hour when she failed to negotiate a turn, ran off the roadway, hit an underground utility box — which caused her car to go airborne.
The car struck a picnic table before colliding with the building and coming to a stop, the report said.
Auflick sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
The vehicle crashed into a lower section of the building. The Athen NEWS reported the main section of the building is still usable.
At the time, it is not clear to The Athens Messenger what the extent of the damages is.
