CARBON HILL — Late last week, a Carbon Hill man was arrested by Athens and Hocking authorities on rape-related charges.
On Thursday, investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, following up on an investigation by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Athens County Children Services, and with assistance from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested 40-year-old Joshua Weaver for rape and pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.
The Athens Prosecutor’s staff located Weaver at his work, conducted a search of his Carbon Hill home, arranged for a forensic exam of the victim, and recovered evidence of the alleged crime.
According to the Athens Prosecutor’s Office, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, investigators Reuben Kittle, Trent Eskey and Chuck Love, as well as Assistant County Prosecutor Glenn Jones located, interviewed and arrested the suspect within seven hours of learning about the allegations.
The young victim’s mother was notified of the situation and received support from the Hocking County Children Services.
Weaver appeared via video from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail before Athens County Municipal Judge Todd Grace on Friday, May 8. Grace gave Weaver a $1 million cash or surety bond and ordered that Weaver have no contact with the victim, the victim’s mother or any individual under the age of 18.
Weaver is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Athens County Municipal Court on May 15, 2020.
Rape is a first-degree felony punishable by a three to 11 years minimum prison sentence with a maximum of up to 16.5 years, $20,000 fine, and five years of post release control.
John Stran is a reporter for the Logan Daily News
