Glouster resident Roger Rutter, 51, plead guilty to felony charges on Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court in connection with his leadership in a local drug ring.
Rutter was sentenced to between five to seven and a half years in prison after being indicted in March on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and aggravated possession of drugs — both second-degree felonies — for running a drug ring in and around the Glouster and Perry County areas.
He was tracked down by Athens County Prosecutor’s Office investigators following weeks on the run. Once arraigned, Rutter was given a $1 million bond.
123 days will be taken off his sentence for time served.
Per the plea agreement, Rutter was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison with a maximum of seven and a half years for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. The aggravated possession of drugs charge carried a five-year sentence that will run concurrently. Upon his release, Rutter will face a minimum mandatory post release control of three years.
Rutter has been known to area police since 2016 when he was convicted for several drug-related felonies, including the involuntary manslaughter of Mackinsey Roberts, who died in his home after Rutter and his wife supplied her wth heroin.
Also wrapped up in the plea agreement were four unrelated misdemeanor charges of hunting without permission and two misdemeanor counts of prohibited acts related to the cultivation of wild ginseng out of season. Each of the counts netted him 100 days to run concurrent with the felony sentences.
In May, Rutter’s co-defendant and co-leader of the drug ring, Leesha Santek, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and received the same sentence of up to seven and a half years in prison with a minimum time served of five years.
Neither Rutter nor Santek are eligible to apply for early judicial release.
“Roger Rutter is a repeat offender who continued to promote the drug trade and drug addiction problem in the area. For at least the next five years, he will not be able to do that,” said First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders. “For today, justice was served with this sentence.”
