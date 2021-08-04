Trump-endorsed Republican Mike Carey and Democratic State Rep. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, both secured their spots in the Ohio 15th Congressional District special election in Tuesday’s partisan primaries.
The winner of the upcoming Nov. 2 general election will replace former GOP Rep. Steve Stivers, who vacated the position in may to accept a job at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
Carey, a former coal lobbyist, won the crowded race for Republican nomination with 37% of the primary vote, according to a New York Times election tracker. Carey was trailed by Ohio Rep. Jeff LaRe and former state Rep. Ron Hood, each with about 13% of the vote and state Sen. Bob Peterson with about 12.6%.
National media widely reported that the OH-15 District would be a bellwether test for whether Trump’s endorsements carried weight as ‘kingmaker.’
“Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party,” Carey said in a statement. “I could not be more grateful for his support, and I am proud to deliver this win to advance his America First agenda.”
Russo, a current state representative, won in a rout with 84% of the vote against her sole challenger, retired U.S. Army officer Greg Betts. She will now face off against Carey in the traditionally Republican OH-15.
“I’ve won really tough districts before because I took the time to listen to Ohioans about what’s important to them, campaigned on issues that would help working families, and advocated for good ideas no matter which party they came from,” Russo said in a statement, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
Russo was endorsed by Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, as well as Athens Mayor Steve Patterson, The Athens Messenger previously reported.
According to the Athens County Board of Elections, voter turnout for the special election was 9.44%. Across the district, a little more than 66,000 votes had been counted between the two primaries.
The winner of the November election will serve through December 2022.
