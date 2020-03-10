A small, unassuming building on West Union Street has recently opened its doors and could have a big impact on residents seeking an in-patient drug rehabilitation service.
The Carlson Center recently opened its doors in Athens. The Center is run by Outreach and Crisis Counseling Services, a faith-based recovery service for those affected by a drug addiction, with headquarters in Columbus. Michelle Bays is the CEO, as well as a licensed addiction counselor.
Bays and her husband were not originally drug rehab counselors — they were preachers, starting to share their faith on the sidewalks of Columbus. The pair are still preachers, and founded and still operate Christ N Us Ministries in Columbus. Bays said she started an outreach program at the church. In 2015, Bays' practice at the church was certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services as an independent counselor.
"Drugs were just starting to — we were noticing a difference in our community," she explained. "In the church, we started doing out-patient counseling. A doctor friend of mine came over and started seeing patients once a week for Vivitrol."
An ambulatory detox program was also run out of the church with state supervision. The program moved out of the church as it grew, with a detox program starting at OCCS's new location on Broad Street in Columbus.
"I kind of always wanted to open a place that would help that connection happen to that next level of care, whatever that may look like," she said. "I was just led this way."
Bays said the Carlson Center has been in the works since April last year, with the first major hurdle for the company to operate pro bono for three months to get residentially certified.
Bays noted the outpatient care in Columbus was able to support the three months of operation in Athens, and the Center is open for residential patients. The Center's detox portion is not yet ready, but Bays hopes to have it complete by late spring. OCCS is able to detox patients in Columbus at this point, however. Bays noted that the initial three months have a prohibitive effect on companies possibly seeking to open a residential rehabilitation center.
Bays said the goal with OCCS's care model is to prevent anyone with an addiction from going back to a situation that would put them in close proximity with the same addictive substance, and to help them learn the "whys" of why they in particular turned to substance abuse.
Anyone seeking care at the Carlson Center can call 614-352-2620, or obtain a case manager referral. The Center offers 30-90 day stays.
Bays said she believes the Center is making history, noting that she believes the closest detox or residential drug rehabilitation center would be in West Virginia; Newark, Ohio; or Columbus. Having a location in Southeast Ohio will help families and friends who are encouraging recovery remain in contact as an individual seeks a new way of life.
"We had a young man, who I just got word this morning, who was supposed to come out here and be a part of this program," she said. "He changed his mind at the last minute, decided to go home. He finished the detox, was moved over to short-term residential, he was given the chance to come here and turned it down, and I got word that he died this morning."
Bays said this story, and many others, is why she has been in this line of work.
"We are here to be as much of a support as we can."
