Carter Lumber in Nelsonville will be closing, a store associate confirmed Wednesday morning.
The company is based in Kent, Ohio, with 146 locations throughout the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast. Over 3,100 individuals are employed by the company, the business’ webpage boasts.
The Nelsonville store has been located at 1299 E. Canal Street since 1999, according to the Athens County Auditor’s website, but the land had been bought by Carter Lumber in October 1997 from University Housing. No company representative could be reached for comment, and no store associate was available to speak on the record to media.
The next closest Carter Lumber store is located in Athens at 5330 Hebbardsville Road, and another is located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
