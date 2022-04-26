A Logan resident and former Athens County Children Services agent, whom Athens County officials charged in March with one felony count of obstructing justice, is now set to face a grand jury.
According to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, Jamie Mays’ case was dismissed in Athens County Municipal Court April 4 to ultimately go before a grand jury for possible indictment. There is no set date for the grand jury, Blackburn said.
According to a previous Logan Daily News report, on March 23, at the request of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mays, 43, after she had turned herself in on one count of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony charge. According to the criminal complaint, Mays had no prior criminal history.
“There’s no necessity at this time (for a preliminary hearing); she’s no longer a public employee in Athens County,” Blackburn said. Mays resigned her position on the day of her arrest, he added.
The charge filed against her stems from an Athens County Sheriff’s Office investigation of how Mays, in her capacity as a children services agent, allegedly provided false information regarding the whereabouts of a juvenile rape suspect (who was in foster care at the time) and allegedly tried to prevent an interview of the suspect.
WOUB reported that when investigators were investigating the rape suspect, a 12-year-old boy, employees at Athens County Children Services, “raised objections. They wanted the boy to have an attorney present during questioning.”
Mays allegedly lied about his whereabouts and was subsequently charged with obstructing justice; the boy was ultimately questioned alone.
Blackburn told WOUB in March that Ohio law is clear that children have no automatic right to have an attorney present during an interrogation in a criminal investigation.
Children have to invoke their Miranda right to an attorney, WOUB reported; no one else can do it for them, including parents or guardians.
Only two states, California and Washington, require that children consult with an attorney before an interrogation, which in those states is a right of theirs that cannot be waived.
Keri Johnson is a reporter for the Logan Daily News. Email at kjohnson@logandaily.com.
