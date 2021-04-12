LOGAN – After months of delay due to COVID-19, the criminal case of a Marietta woman who was tasered and arrested at a Logan-Hocking Middle School football game is back on the schedule of the Hocking County Municipal Court.
According to online court records, a final pre-trial hearing has been set for May 4 in the case of Alecia Kitts, who is charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass. A jury trial had been scheduled in her case for Jan. 29, but that was postponed on Jan. 19.
Kitts, 34, was arrested Sept. 23, 2020 at a football game, after she refused a request by a school district officer to put on a face mask, required by district policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at sporting events, and then refused a directive from the officer telling her she would have to leave the premises. Kitts has reportedly said she did not want to wear a mask because she suffers from asthma.
Chris Smith, a Logan Police officer who was serving as the school district’s resource officer, began trying to physically remove Kitts she put up a struggle. After attempting to handcuff her, Smith ended up drive-stunning Kitts in the shoulder with his taser. He then cuffed her hands behind her back and escorted her out of the stadium.
Videos of the arrest quickly went viral on social media, prompting hundreds of phone calls, mostly hostile, from people around the country to the Logan Police Department and Logan-Hocking School District. The incident became a flashpoint in the national and statewide debate over COVID masking mandates, while locally more than 30 citizens rallied outside the police department to show support for Smith.
As her defense attorney Kitts has Maurice A. Thompson of the 1851 Constitutional Law Center in Columbus, which describes itself as a “non-profit, non-partisan law firm dedicated to protecting the constitutional rights of Ohioans from government,” which “litigates constitutional issues related to property rights, taxpayer and entrepreneur rights, regulation, parental rights, and search and seizure.”
Presiding over Kitts’ trial will be a visiting judge, retired Franklin County Judge Michael Brandt, who was assigned to the case after Hocking County Municipal Judge Fred Moses recused himself. Without going into details on his decision, Moses has told The Logan Daily News that he feels a local judge should not hear the case because it deals with an issue of intense local interest.
Jim Phillips is the editor of The Logan Daily News. Email at jphillips@logandaily.com.
