A legal team composed of students and first amendment scholars has taken over the Nelsonville CrackHeads lawsuit, offering to represent Korey Whitmore pro-bono in a defamation suit against the Facebook page.
The Case Western Reserve University First Amendment Clinic, composed of third-year law students licensed by the Ohio Supreme Court to practice law under the supervision of Clinic Director and attorney Andy Geronimo.
In a letter released Monday, Geronimo announced the clinic would be taking on Nelsonville Crackhead administrator Korey Whitmore’s defense, pro-bono, in a defamation suit filed by Sierra Meek, a Nelsonville-based attorney representing Andrea Thompson-Hashman.
Thompson-Hashman, former clerk of Nelsonville Council (a position since filled by Susan Harmony) filed a suit in April 2020 seeking damages for alleged defamatory statements made by members of the Nelsonville CrackHeads. The statements involved Hashman’s rate of pay during her tenure as council clerk specifically statements noting a seemingly sudden increase to her pay in January 2019 that did not appear to be authorized by the council.
Whitmore was named as a defendant and Facebook page administrator in the case.
In the letter, Geronimo argues that Thompson-Hashman is not actually seeking reparation for damages caused to her reputation, but instead, the case represents a strategic lawsuit against public participation, often abbreviated to a “SLAPP lawsuit.”
“This wasn’t really intended to make up for any reputational harm, but was intended to silence critics of government actors,” Geronimo told The Athens Messenger.
A SLAPP is a lawsuit intended to censor, intimidate, and silence critics by burdening them with the cost of a legal defense until they abandon their criticism or opposition, according to Cornell University.
Geronimo argues in the letter that Meek has no ability to prove “actual malice,” the legal litmus test for public defamation established by the landmark U.S. Supreme Court Case N.Y. Times vs. Sullivan.
“Your theory on actual malice,” Geronimo said to Meek in the letter, “seems to be predicated on the anonymous speech involved. But the Nelsonville CrackHeads administrators are not unprotected by the First Amendment solely because they were posting anonymously.”
Geronimo continued, saying since there is no actual malice, Thompson-Hashman must show that damages were done to her.
“There are none here,” Geronimo stated. “Since you filed this lawsuit, it is our understanding that your client voluntarily resigned from her position as council clerk. It’s unclear to us how that can possibly be compatible with your theory of the case, or a plaintiff’s duty to mitigate their damages.”
Geronimo also told The Athens Messenger that he believed there could be no actual malice because many of the statements made on the CrackHeads page were sourced from public records or from “extraneous accounts.”
The Athens Messenger attempted to contact Meek but was unsuccessful. A receptionist at her office, however, informed The Messenger that Meek was “not likely” to comment on the status of this case.
The letter also pointed to Thompson-Hashaman’s connection to former Nelsonville Council Member Greg Smith, who is her father, as an argument that Meek is a limited-purpose public figure, and therefore, the burden of proving actual malice is on her and her representation.
The letter also said Smith was not listed as a plaintiff in this case because Geronimo believes if he were, it would be clear that public figures were involved, and would therefore be subject to the actual malice test.
“The limited public figure analysis is appropriate especially with her relation to her father as a councilperson,” Geronimo said to The Athens Messenger.
The Nelsonville CrackHeads Facebook page was created in January of 2020 and mostly features posts about crime and other city issues, including frequent posts regarding the controversy surrounding Smith.
Geronimo told The Athens Messenger he and the CWRU First Amendment Clinic chose to get involved in this case to defend the values of free speech from what he said was an obvious SLAPP case.
He said he believed the plaintiffs intended to continue the case “to the last dollar,” and reiterated he did not believe Thompson-Hashman was actually seeking compensation for damages.
He said lawsuits can be expensive, and often the powerful will attempt to silence those speaking out through costly litigation. He said sometimes, people will abuse the legal process to “run roughshod” over defendants.
“A lot of times, defendants are limited by what they can pay their lawyers in civil cases,” Geronimo said. “This doesn’t get to be to the last dollar to pursue this case, but who is truly correct in the case.”
