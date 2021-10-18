With Halloween just around the corner, the Centers for Disease Control have released holiday guidance for safe celebrations this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a potential threat.
Children under the age of 12 are still unable to be vaccinated so Halloween gatherings can be particularly tricky, especially if held indoors. Events held outdoors are safer than those indoors, according to the CDC. Crowded spaces with poor ventilation should also be avoided.
“We still need to recognize that we are still in a pandemic,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert with OhioHealth. “Out of Ohio’s 88 counties, all counties still have a high level of community transmission.”
Gastaldo said that even though numbers from the delta variant are starting to come down, they are still too high compared to where they were prior to the variant’s spread. At the end of June, Ohio reported about 200 new cases a day. That average currently sits at just over 2,500 according to reporting by The New York Times. In Athens County, one out of nine residents have reported getting sick with the virus.
However, trick or treating can still take place — despite these risks — as long as precautions are taken. Groups out trick or treating should remain small and only within households to minimize exposure. Masks do not have to be worn outdoors unless in crowded situations or if groups are made of mixed households.
According to Gastado, people can use the smell method to know if an environment requires a mask. If you are close enough to smell cigarette smoke on another person or their breath, then you are too close and a mask should be worn.
The biggest wild card lies in hybrid situations, such as a party held in a garage or with an indoor/outdoor gathering area. Gatherings can become even more complicated once the issue of vaccination is considered. An indoor event of only vaccinated people is safer than that of one where only some attendees are vaccinated.
“It’s a riskier proposition if you are mixing unvaccinated and vaccinated together,” said Gastaldo.
Candy should be handed out in an orderly fashion and in pre-packaged bags. Universal candy bowls that encourage children to pick their own candy are discouraged. Hand sanitizer can be made available as well so people can keep their hands clean.
“Halloween can be done safely,” said Gastaldo. “We want people to have a good time. We want people to be safe but we really want to give them the tools they need so they can make a decision on what they need to do to be safe.”
In an appearance on “Face The Nation”, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said “I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick or treating in small groups.”
The CDC lists first in their guidance, “protect those not yet eligible for vaccination such as young children by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated.”
In regards to safety, both Walensky and Gastaldo also recommend getting vaccinated.
“The best thing you can do to protect yourself is get a vaccine,” said Gastaldo. “If you want to protect yourself from COVID-19 on Halloween, the safest way is to get a vaccine.”
