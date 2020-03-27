COOLVILLE — Many events have been canceled due to the social distancing guidelines from the Ohio Governor and Department of Health, including one little boy’s birthday.
Mason Ward turned 8 years old Thursday, and could not invite any of his friends or classmates over to help celebrate. Police Marshal Scott Miller heard of his predicament, and sprang into action.
At 1 p.m., a fire truck and Miller’s police cruiser swung onto Main Street in Coolville, lights and sirens blaring. Neighbors appeared at their front doors to see the commotion, and one small boy came out of his house to see the first responders.
“I can’t believe you didn’t think you were in trouble, I thought for sure you’d run,” Miller told the birthday boy. “Are you kidding me? We were going to arrest you and everything.”
Miller joked that he had tried to get the SWAT team to help with the surprise, but they were busy.
“Well, Axe wanted to come see you today anyway,” Miller told Mason. Axe is Miller’s police K-9 and is popular among the village’s residents, especially the kids.
Ashley, Mason’s mother, said the boy had many questions leading up to the surprise.
“He was like ‘What’s going on, what’s going on?’ And I had to say, ‘Oh, nothing,’” she laughed, before handing cupcakes and hand sanitizer to Fire Dept. Lt. Jeremy Barnhouse and Miller.
“I really do appreciate you guys,” she told the first responders.
Miller said he’d heard about Mason’s predicament from his mom, who asked if there was anything the police could do. Miller works part-time as an officer in the town, and has tried to be an accessible individual for the community. The pandemic has cut-down on those kinds of interactions.
“It’s a lot less hands-on, a lot less community activities that we’ve tried to focus on,” Miller explained. “It’s kind of limited right now, so things like this are important right now. Poor guy can’t have his friends out for his birthday, but we can come and give him a present. He’s got a video game he can play, kinda bide a couple more weeks and get by.”
Barnhouse said he was pleased to be asked by Miller to join the shindig.
“We all work together here,” he said. “I’m glad to see a kid smile and make his birthday during these tough times.”
