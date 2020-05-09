The US Census operations are shifting back into field work as the state of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines are slowly being repealed to open the economy. The news comes as several municipalities in Athens County have fallen behind in the rate of Census responses.
Beginning to week of May 4, a coordinated effort with federal, state and local health officials will phase in a restart of some 2020 Census field operations. These operations will take place mainly in Tennessee and Alabama, with the nearest field office restarting its operations located in Beckley, West Virginia.
These in-person visits to households without responses will be to drop off census materials in a operation known as “Update Leave.” Workers will confirm or update a household’s physical address and then leave a census questionnaire packet.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 5 percent of households are counted through this operation.
Other offices are expected to also begin this operation in the near future as state’s begin to reopen following the lifting of quarantine restrictions. To prevent interactions with Census workers, households can respond to the questionnaire online at 2020Census.gov, over the phone by calling 844-330-2020, or through the mail with a paper Census.
Athens and Licking Counties are seeking workers for the Census, with paid training and hourly wages beginning at $16 per hour for census takers, paid weekly.
“We still need a bunch of people across the region to get the job done when field operations resume,” said Aaron Dagres, partnership specialist for the Philadelphia Region of the U.S. Census Bureau.
The response rate numbers continue to be concerning for those administering the Census:
As of the end of April, the state had an average response rate of almost 63 percent, with almost half of those responses coming through the online portal, 2020Census.gov
Athens County has fallen below that rate, with over half of the county counted at this point — 53 percent, according to the Census data present on the website.
However, this self-response rate has left Athens County as the 79th highest response rate out of the state’s 88 counties. Last update, the county was at 78.
Nelsonville and Athens as cities are below the county’s average, with the city of Athens coming in at just about 51 percent counted and Nelsonville reporting just over 45 percent of its residents as counted.
Other locales in Athens County are also falling behind:
- Glouster: 50 percent total; 39.5 percent of responses through internet
- Coolville: 35 percent total; 28.7 percent internet
- Chauncey: 21.3 percent total; 18.7 percent internet
- Amesville: 21.8 percent total; 21.8 percent internet
In the region, other counties are still below the state average as well.
- Morgan County — 49.8 percent total; 15.8 percent internet
- Washington County — 58 percent; 37.6 percent internet
- Hocking County — 54.3 percent; 42 percent internet
- Meigs County — 50.6 percent; 21.2 percent internet
- Vinton County — 50 percent; 17.6 percent internet
- Perry County — 55.8 percent; 34.9 percent internet
“As things continue to develop, I will continue to update you all as soon throughout this process as we all adapt to the changing circumstances we are operating in,” Dagres said. “Please stay safe, stay healthy, and stay active as you work to shape the future of your communities.”
