The U.S. Census is fast-approaching, and local organizers are still searching for workers to help administer the complete count.
Efforts started in December, seeking to educate the local population on why the census is important, safe to respond to, and can benefit the community. Now, efforts are increasing to find workers to administer the census.
Jobs in Athens County start at $16 per hour and are temporary positions. Wages are paid weekly, and expenses are reimbursed for employees doing field work. Work placements range from census takers, to field supervisors, to recruiting assistants, to clerks and office supervisors.
A celebration of the census will take place from March 16 through April 17 with a mobile census fest. The effort includes events scheduled in all parts of the county, and on April 1 an afternoon launch event will be held outside the Athens County Courthouse.
In some places, the census has already begun. The first census enumeration took place during January in Alaska. In March, the online response form on the Census website will be available for all citizens to access. If citizens do not want to respond on the internet, they can also call or respond via mail.
Individuals with disabilities are also given other options for responding, including a braille version of the questionnaire and or requesting a census worker who can accommodate the individual’s disability through things like American Sign Language.
Only a dozen questions will be posed to citizens. The questions range from how many people are living in any given household on April 1, 2020, to information about who owns the house, and finally information about each member of the household.
All information is kept confidential by law, and responses can only be used to produce statistics.
The goal is to count everyone in the area once, and only once, and in the right place.
The data will be used to help guide over $675 billion in federal funding across the nation for programs such as housing assistance, infrastructure, public transportation, Pell grants, adult education grants, student wellness programs and community mental health services, among many others.
Several local populations are considered the most-difficult to reach, and additional efforts to find those groups have been started.
One of those groups is those experiencing homelessness. The Census counts people outdoors and at other locations where they are known to sleep, and will count people in person at those identified locations on April 1, 2020, which is known as Census Day.
Children are also considered a difficult group to count, with net undercount of children under 5 years during the 2010 Census amounting to about 4.6 percent, or nearly 1 million children.
Children missed in the census tend to have complex living arrangements, such as living with extended families or multiple families under one roof. Foster homes, unrelated homeowners and other situations also add to the complexity of the issue.
Children under 5 are counted and help shape where funding for hospitals, child care, food assistance, schools and early childhood development centers is directed. All individuals, no matter age, sex, religion or economic standing are to be counted in the 2020 Census.
International students are also part of the count, and should follow the same guidelines American college students are presented with. The census will be made available in paper forms, as well as online, and individuals can also call to submit their answers.
Anyone who is unsure where they should be counted, such as a college student, should look at where they live the majority of the time.
“If you live in one place 51 percent of the time, that’s where you should be counted,” said Commissioner Chris Chmiel, who is helping with the local census efforts.
