McARTHUR — The Coding Crew at Central Elementary first consisted of students learning how to code. Now this crew has graduated to teaching others about computer programming.
The Coding Crew, which consists of Chase Rose, Ava Walker, Blake Carpenter and Mady French under the guidance of reading teacher Amanda Frasure, recently attended the Ohio Educational Technology Conference in Columbus.
While there, the Coding Crew led a presentation about their programming projects and guided attendees through the process of creating something of their own.
Each Coding Crew student had his or her own programming project he or she completed before the conference: Rose constructed a carton robot, Walker made a “genie ball” (similar to a Magic 8 ball), Carpenter spearheaded the fruit piano and French programmed a “frustration” game: think “Operation.”
The crew also created a video to demonstrate the many steps that go into their projects: the coding itself, the construction of materials and the obstacles they overcome in programming. Each student had a different “personality type” in the video. We have Chase “The Nerd,” Ava “The Creative One,” Blake “The Peacekeeper” and Mady “The Quiet One.” This video was used to help the Coding Crew detail the coding process to attendees of the Columbus conference.
Of course, while at the conference, the students were able to walk around the expo portion of the event and see cool technology displays. A favorite among the Coding Crew was an R2-D2 replica.
Coding is often a trial-and-error process, the students said. But after going through the trial-and-error process time and time again themselves, they have some advice for those who want to learn about computer programming.
All Coding Crew members voiced that coding takes a lot of patience, a lot of focus, and if possible, some teamwork.
Each student learned the basics of coding through a website that walks them through the process, step by step. Although some programs walk you through basic HTML or JavaScript through short projects, this program utilizes games and other fun methods to give its students an understanding of programming. The crew uses the coding language “Blocks” for their programming.
The Coding Crew utilized a “micro:bit” to program their projects.
The micro:bit is programmable technology — a small printed circuit board.
Frasure gave away 25 micro:bits to attendees of the group’s Columbus presentation. Funding for the micro:bits was raised through the group’s EntreEd project, which was geared toward “candygrams.” Frasure noted her wish was to inspire other educators in the state to consider bringing this kind of activity to their schools.
The Coding Crew isn’t finished teaching others about coding, though: they plan to host a family coding night in the future.
