Hopewell Health Centers (HHC) welcomes Lisa Barringer, Certified Nurse Practitioner, to their primary care team in Coolville, OH. New patients are welcome.
HHC is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) and community mental health center with locations in nine counties throughout Southeast Ohio. The Coolville Primary Care Clinic provides comprehensive primary care services including acute and sick visits, health screenings, immunizations, referrals for specialty services, physicals, well checks and more. All insurances are accepted in addition to Ohio Medicaid, Medicare or by a sliding fee scale for qualifying patients.
Lisa Barringer is a Family Nurse Practitioner certified through American Nurses Credentialing Center. Lisa graduated from Otterbein College in Westerville, OH in 2011 with a Master of Science in Nursing degree. She comes to HHC with over 30 years’ experience as a nurse and 10 years’ experience as a nurse practitioner. She is also a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and Ohio Association of Advanced Nurse Practice Nurses (OAAPN).
Lisa grew up in Southeast Ohio and is a graduate of Eastern High School in Meigs County. She has been married to her husband for 31 years and has two grown, college-age children. Outside of work, she enjoys gardening, camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, cooking/baking and canning. She also has a passion for traveling and hopes to visit all 50 of the United States.
“I am so happy to be at Hopewell Health Centers. My roots are here in Athens, Meigs and Washington counties. This is where I grew up, where I still reside, and I feel a connection to the people in our area. I consider myself a strong patient advocate and always do my best to provide the highest quality of care,” Lisa Barringer, CNP. In addition to providing primary care services, one of Lisa’s professional goals includes pursuing a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) certification to have the ability to complete Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals.
To schedule an appointment with Lisa at the Coolville Primary Care Clinic, please call 740-846-0008. Lisa’s availability is Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (other providers may have availability on Fridays). The clinic is located at 25716 Wilson Street, Coolville, OH 45723. Find us on Facebook to learn more about services offered, upcoming events, community involvement and employment opportunities.
