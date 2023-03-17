Athens Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Shrivers Hospice on March 9. The ribbon cutting, which was attended by Chamber ambassadors, Shrivers staff, and community members, helped Shrivers Hospice to celebrate the opening of their new location at 530 W. Union St., Suite B, in Athens.
The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Shrivers Hospice last week.
The ribbon cutting, which was attended by Chamber Ambassadors, Shrivers staff, and community members, helped Shrivers Hospice to celebrate the opening of their new location at 530 West Union Street, Suite B, in Athens.
According to a release from the chamber, Shrivers Hospice provides supportive services in the long term care setting, assisted living facilities and in the comfort of your own home. They provide Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, Aides, Social Workers, and Chaplains, and offer supportive services during end of life care. Shrivers Hospice is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
If you would like more information about the ribbon cutting or the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, please contact Chelsea Clark-Bešić, Membership Coordinator of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, at 740-593-9353 or email membership@athenschamber.com.
If you would like more information about Shrivers Hospice, please contact Ashley Pape, CMA, the Referral Advocate for Shrivers Hospice, at 740-487-1241 or email apape@shrivershospice.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.