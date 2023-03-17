Ribbon Cutting

Athens Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Shrivers Hospice on March 9. The ribbon cutting, which was attended by Chamber ambassadors, Shrivers staff, and community members, helped Shrivers Hospice to celebrate the opening of their new location at 530 W. Union St., Suite B, in Athens.

 Submitted Photo

The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Shrivers Hospice last week.


