Many in in Athens County and Southeast Ohio at large may soon be looking at significant changes to their food budget due to an upcoming change in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps.
The Trump Administration’s changes to SNAP are scheduled to begin April 1 and will impose work requirements on on unemployed and underemployed adults throughout the state. Before April 1, counties with a 2.5 percent unemployment rate qualified for a waiver to heighten their coverage. Under the new changes counties will be required to have at least a 6 percent unemployment rate to qualify.
An estimated 700,000 people nationwide are expected to to lose access to SNAP benefits.
In total 29 Ohio counties are expected to lose their waiver. This includes all 10 counties served by the Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen, a program ran by Hocking Athens Perry community Action (HAPCAP).
“This is a devastating blow to our families,” says Andrew Mayle, HAPCAP’s Food and Nutrition Director. “This rule change has no regard for the flexibility that families need in our area.”
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, once the change goes into place, around 41 percent of Ohio household’s receiving SNAP may see a reduction or loss of benefits.
A study released by the Ohio Association of Foodbanks (OAF) says that one in four able-bodied adults without dependents have children who are not in their custody. These changes may negatively impact the ability of those individuals to pay for child support, caregiving or other enforcement orders to help provide for their children.
“This change will have a drastic impact on both families and food banks in Ohio and across the country,” says Kelly Hatas, HAPCAP’s Executive Director.
In the wake of these changes, some may think that programs like HAPCAP will be able to fully help those who are struggling, Hatas believes that is not the case. “For every one meal provided by the Feeding America network, the SNAP program provides 12. We cannot expect philanthropy to bridge the gap,” Hatas said.
Of the households that may lose benefits, 38 percent have children.
Children are likely to be the most affected by the changes. Under the current system, Ohio’s schoolchildren are automatically enrolled in the free/reduced meal program if their families receive SNAP benefits. Under the changes, many children will lose access to free school meals.
In Athens County nearly 90 percent of students currently receive free or reduced lunch at school. Oftentimes, meals at school are the only hot meals a child will receive in a day.
The changes will also impact many households with members with disabilities. Six in ten of theses households would lose SNAP benefits once the changes are implemented.
On average, SNAP benefits provide $126 per person, per month. The changes will remove a third of a person’s food budget each month. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates this amounting to $144 million annually that the State of Ohio will lose in benefits.
According to the USDA, the changes will save the government roughly $5.5 billion over the next five years.
A lawsuit filed was brought against the Agricultural Department on Jan. 16 regarding the changes. The plaintiffs include attorneys general from the District of Columbia, New York, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia, as well as New York City.
“The new rule eliminates state discretion and criteria regarding local economic conditions for waiving work requirements, resulting in the termination of essential food assistance for benefits recipients who live in areas with insufficient jobs,” the lawsuit states.
Pending the results of the lawsuit, the changes will begin April 1.
