The Federal Emergency Management Agency presented the City of Nelsonville with updated flood maps this month, which could have a large impact on many Nelsonville residents and organizations.
The new preliminary floodway and floodplain maps, available on the FEMA website, show a significant expansion of the floodway from its current boundaries in key parts of Nelsonville. The maps portray the risk of flooding from waterways, with areas in the floodway seeing the greatest risk.
The FEMA data impacts regulations on development as well as insurance premiums for businesses and residents. The expanded floodway maps could therefore have a significant, negative impact on several Nelsonville residents and businesses, according to Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank.
The expanded floodway appears to cross through the Rocky Outdoor Gear Store, the Nelsonville location of the Appalachian Center for Economic Networks and the Hocking College campus. The new floodway also includes the mobile home park on Dalton Drive, the Victorian Village Apartments, and many other residences, including on Railroad Street (where Frank lives), Back Street, Patton Street, Watkins Street and North Street.
For homeowners, Frank said the change could impact their ability to sell their homes. Frank said he is also concerned about larger scale consequences for the city that could result from the impacts of the expanded floodway.
“This is a ten year problem,” Frank said. “Ten years down the road, is Rocky still putting up with this and is our trailer park still here? Because both of those are huge threats to the city.”
Frank said Rocky faces a possible increase in insurance costs, while the trailer park could also be impacted by development restrictions in the floodway. It is against FEMA policy, Frank said, to add new buildings in the floodway without hydrologic and hydraulic studies.
“At the trailer park — let’s just say [the hydrologic and hydraulic studies] don’t get approved, or they don’t do it. For every trailer that leaves, no new trailer can come in,” Frank said. “And we’re only 300 above city status. That’s our city status leaving right there.”
The City of Nelsonville narrowly maintained its status as a city after mobilizing the community to complete a rapid recount of the 2020 census earlier this year.
ACEnet Executive Director Larry Fisher said he was concerned about the impact that the expanded floodway would have on the nonprofit, which helps incubate business startups and rents space to about 16 new small businesses at its Nelsonville location.
Fisher said while the organization does not yet have exact information on what the change will mean for its flood insurance rates, ACEnet will have to pass increased costs along to businesses leasing space at the Nelsonville location.
“We’re anxious to see exactly what this does to us and when it might take effect,” Fisher said. “Can we continue to find people to lease that building with the higher cost, and would startup businesses be able to take care of that extra cost?”
According to FEMA documents, Nelsonville has experienced four major floods: in in March 1907, April 1940, March 1945 and March 1964. The 1907 flood was by far the largest, and FEMA estimates that there is less than a one percent chance of a flood of that scale in any given year.
Frank said that as far as he has been able to tell, many areas in the new preliminary floodway map have not flooded since the 1907 event.
However, FEMA Civil Engineer Pam Broviak said the flood maps required revision due in part to changes in the flow of the Hocking River.These changes were measured by two gages in the river near Nelsonville, according to FEMA documents.
Broviak said changes to the flow of the river have likely resulted from changes to hydraulic structures in the river, changing weather patterns and a variety of other factors.
More accurate topography, imagery and digital data also contributed to the updated map, Broviak said.
FEMA first proposed revised floodway and floodplain maps for Athens County in 2013, as The Athens NEWS reported. At the time, the City of Nelsonville appealed the data, which Broviak said the agency spent the intervening years working to review.
“For us on the engineering side, what we’re trying to do is accurately portray risk to people so they can make decisions,” Broviak said.
While Broviak said the city’s appeal resulted in some minor changes to the flood maps, many of the changes first proposed in 2013 remain included in the new preliminary maps. While the current data has undergone checks and quality reviews, Broviak said the new maps are not final.
The city will have an opportunity to appeal the data again, Boviak said, adding that FEMA will hold an open house on the revised preliminary maps that anyone may attend. Frank said the city is evaluating the data in collaboration with its engineer to determine next steps.
Fisher said, “I think people in Nelsonville ought to be very supportive of the work the city’s doing with FEMA on this. Basically, having public support for the work the city’s doing is the biggest thing we need.”
