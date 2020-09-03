NELSONVILLE — In late July, the Nelsonville City Council voted to approve an emergency ordinance moving non-emergency dispatching to the Hocking College Police Department dispatching center.
According to a letter sent shortly thereafter by the Athens County Commissioner to Nelsonville Council, this move was not known by the Commissioners nor the interim Director of 9-1-1 Communications in the county, which provided services to the city before.
Scott Fitch was hired in early July 2020 as the Interim Police Chief following the abrupt resignation of the previous chief, Chris Johnson. He told Council on July 30 that one of the main issues his department faces is dispatching and answering calls from the community.
The city pays around $48,000 a year for the county’s 9-1-1 dispatching center’s services, but confusion was voiced surrounding why that service was not working for the city. In the Commissioner's letter, the body states that the city was not receiving administrative phone services from the 9-1-1 Center, nor report management to help initiate calls for service. The letter states that the city and county had tentatively agreed to release the city from the contract, but nothing concrete had been issued.
According to the Commissioners, the Athens County 9-1-1 Planning Committee invited all Athens County fire and law enforcement agencies to join the newly formed 9-1-1 Communications Center for free, which would provide full emergency and non-emergency dispatching. At the time, the Athens Police Department, Ohio University Police Department and the Nelsonville Police Department declined the offer.
In 2004, Nelsonville approached the Commissioners about dispatching services, as there was a "major shortfall in funds and the need to eliminate the police department's dispatch center." No renegotiations have occurred since the original contract was implemented.
"The Nelsonville Police Department currently receives the same dispatching services provided to all law enforcement entities being served by 9-1-1 Communications," the Commissioner's letter states. "If you choose to have Hocking College provide dispatching for your city, 9-1-1 Communications would answer and then transfer law enforcement 9-1-1 emergency requests, within your jurisdiction, to Hocking College."
This same method is implemented for the Athens Police, OU Police and the State Highway Patrol, but all of these agencies also have their own dispatching centers.
The letter continues, noting that City Manager Scott Frank's statement to council that the city would be able to return to the 9-1-1 Communications Center without a hitch — "no harm, no foul" — is not the case.
"This has not been discussed and/or agreed upon by anyone on the Board of Commissioners as implied by Mr. Frank," the letter states. "If you wished to again receive dispatching services through 9-1-1 Communications, we would negotiate a renewed contract for those services."
However, the letter notes the Commissioners are supportive of the city seeking other dispatching options, and approved releasing Nelsonville from the contract and returning funds for the remaining months of the year.
Any changes to the city's police dispatching services would not effect the fire department nor any emergency medical services, as they have been paid for by the citizens of Nelsonville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.