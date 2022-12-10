With a sponsor agreement tentatively in place, Southeast Ohio Classical Academy organizers still have much to do before their idea becomes reality.
Organizers of the proposed community school recently sent an email to supporters letting them know that the school “received charter approval.”
The email by board chair Kimberly Vandlen also said, “The sponsor has reviewed our proposal, interviewed our team and has approved sponsorship.”
Dave Cash, president of Charter School Specialists, which works with community school sponsor St. Aloysius Orphanage, said the sponsorship has been tentatively approved, but will not be official until each side approves a preliminary agreement.
“Right now, it’s not a school,” he said. “It’s an idea. The chartering process is still in front of it.”
As of Dec. 6, the Ohio Department of Education's Office of Scholarship had not received a community school application for Southeast Ohio Classical Academy, according to Lacey Snoke, department chief of communications and press secretary.
“No application for a school by that name has been submitted to the department’s Office of Sponsorship,” Snoke wrote in an email. “If a school isn’t applying to our Office of Sponsorship, the department won’t have any information about a new school until we receive a notice and copy of an agreement from a sponsor.”
St. Aloysius no longer operates an orphanage. It is one of the largest mental health treatment providers in Southwest Ohio, Cash said in an interview. It also has one of the biggest portfolios of community school sponsorships in the state.
After preliminary agreement is signed, it will be sent to the Office of Sponsorship, Cash said.
Community schools go through a “rigorous” approval process before they open, according to Colleen D. Grady, senior program officer of education options and policy in the Department of Community School. The process continues after the school opens to ensure it provides a quality education in a safe learning environment.
“Among the first step is to get a preliminary review, which gives the sponsor an opportunity to walk through the proposal to see if it’s solid,” Grady said. “They will look at the supporting documents and then it moves to the preliminary agreement stage.”
In the case of the academy, the preliminary agreement outlines what organizers and Charter School Specialists, based in Pickerington, will do so the charter will be approved, Cash said.
The agreement includes an education plan, attendance policy, financial projections and more.
“It can be at least 150 pages,” Grady said. “It’s extremely detailed. State law sets all the minimum items that must be in the agreement.”
As organizers move through the process of setting up the school, Charter School Specialists will ensure the school complies with the agreement and any applicable local and state laws.
“The sponsor’s job is to make sure everything is in compliance. The building meets code. All the background checks are done. All the educational materials are available, all of those things,” Cash said. “Whether the flag the school has is 5 feet across. … There’s quite a lot of detail (in the requirements). We have to make sure the school meets all of those.”
The state reviews the preliminary agreement to make sure it is legally sufficient, Cash said.
“Once the agreement is in place, the sponsor does an oversight check of all safety plans, occupancy permits, do they have all the teachers they need before the school opens,” Grady said. “(The sponsors) do a review before the school can even open the doors. … It’s a pretty intensive process with a lot of steps along the way.”
While Charter School Specialists will help Southeast Ohio Classical Academy organizers implement the agreement, St. Aloysius’ board has the final say on whether the sponsorship stays intact, Grady said. The school can’t open without a sponsor.
Timeline
Grady gave the following example with a partial timeline of the charter process.
If organizers plan to open the school in August 2023, the sponsor must submit the preliminary agreement to Ohio Department of Education by March 15, 2023.
A full contract between the sponsor and the new school must be provided to the state by May 15, 2023, Grady said.
The department will review the contract to make sure all the items required by law are in it.
“Pretty much, all sponsors do a review process before the school can open its doors,” Grady said. “Sponsors also do site visits. A list of things must be done and in place, such as a background check for all teachers. All site visits must be submitted at least 10 days before the school can open.”
Compliance
A series of site visits and compliance checks are conducted after a community school opens.
“After accepting an application, community schools are subject to multiple site visits and compliance checks,” Grady said.
After a school opens, it has a two-year grace period. If after the first two years a school is opens, it fails to meet compliance for three years in a row, it will automatically be closed, Grady said.
“It’s a rigorous process to start a school and afterward, there is a lot of compliance checking by the sponsors that people don’t always see,” Grady said.
If an established school falls out of compliance at any time, and fails to meet compliance three years in a row, it will close.
Funding
Before awarding any state funding, Ohio Department of Education confirms that a school is open and its enrollment numbers, Grady said.
The preliminary agreement includes a financial plan that may include state funding, grants and donations. Throughout the charting process and life of the school, the sponsor makes sure the school’s financial goals are being met.
In Ohio, community schools receive state funds based on a funding formula. The money comes from a combination of state funds, local property taxes (and in some cases income taxes) and federal funds, according to the Department of Education website.
In the past, the state funded community schools by counting students in the public district they lived in, Grady said. Then the funding be taken from the school district and would follow the children to the community school.
However, the state Legislature changed the funding formula a few years ago, so it does not impact public district funding, Grady said. The funds are allocated directly to schools where students are educated rather than where they live.
The state also gives Community School of Quality grants. During the 2019-2020 academic year, a total of $30 million in grant funding was given to 62 schools that received the designation, according to a department report.
To receive the grant, a community school to meet rigorous standards, Grady said. They must have a performance index score higher than the public school district it is located in and have a progress measure at an A or B level.
There are two ways in which a new school can receive the grant, Grady said. One way would be for a school to replicate a high-performing model that currently meets the grant criteria. The other way would be if an out-of-state sponsor coming to Ohio meets the performance criteria.
Sponsors
The Ohio Department of Education oversees sponsors of community schools. The agency also reviews the quality of the sponsors by evaluating their schools’ performance.
“We look at quality practices and look at the process the sponsor used to review the granting of the charter,” Grady said. “We do a deeper dive into the contracts to make sure the sponsor also meets national quality standards.”
St. Aloysius has partnered with Charter School Specialists to administer school sponsorships since 2005. Grady said St. Aloysius has been an exemplary sponsor for more than five years. It also has been a sponsor for a significant period to time.
According to a June 2022 sponsorship agreement with the state, St. Aloysius Orphanage sponsors 59 community schools in Ohio.
For the 2018-2019 school year, the Ohio Department of Education gave St. Aloysius an overall sponsor rating of 10 out of a possible 12 points. For academic performance, it received a rating of 2 out of 4, a C. For compliance and quality practices, the sponsor received four out of four in both categories, exceeds standards.
Education options
Ohio families are fortunate that there are many educational options for students, Grady said. About 75% of all the school districts in Ohio participate in open enrollment, where students who do not live in the district can attend schools there.
“We have a growing numbers of options for family to look for in regards of trying to find the right fit for their child,” she said. “We have tens of thousands of students who participate in open enrollment. … In Ohio, we are fortunate to have a lot of education options to meet students’ needs.”
