To some who visit Chauncey, it may not seem like there is much of a business community to speak of right now.
But now, underneath the surface, the makings of a revitalized community may be forming in the shadow of The Baileys Trail System, as local stakeholders and residents work toward building a business community off of the draw from the trail.
The Baileys Trail System is a planned 80+ mile mountain biking trail that has seen dozens of miles already constructed, including the trailhead in Chauncey. Construction began in earnest on the trail in 2019, after the project cleared numerous funding hurdles at the Athens city and County level.
Trailheads are planned in the communities of Buchtel and Doansville.
Amy Renner, mayor of the Village of Chauncey, said the effects of the trailhead in their village have already been pronounced.
“I don’t think Chauncey would have ever envisioned having the conversations that we’re having today — especially so soon after the trail has been built,” Renner said. “I think we originally thought we’d have years to figure this stuff out but it’s happening quickly, so we’re trying to keep up and get ahead of it.”
She said she has already been having conversations with investors who see the future Chauncey could have.
“We’re just having a lot of economic development conversations with investors who are interested in Chauncey,” Renner said. “And we’re just trying to see the types of development that we want to see here and just trying to stay in those conversations and steer it in a way that is favorable for us.”
Part of building Chauncey up, Renner said, has been grant money. The city has received grants for economic development, a grant to renovate the Chauncey-Dover Community Park, and even a grant to pave nine streets this year.
“Which is totally unheard of,” Renner said about the street paving.
Chauncey, like countless other sites in the region, was once the site of a major extractives industry, located at the present site of The Baileys Trail System (The Baileys is the name for the geographical location).
However, following the Second World War, the extractives industry, primarily at this point, coal extraction, left the town and brought with it economic certainty.
Since its founding, Chauncey has always been tied into the extractive industries of salt and coal production, Southeast Ohio History Center historian Tom O’Grady said. Those industries turned Chauncey into a boomtown.
When those industries left town, he said, the effect was destructive.
“The coal companies took the coal, shipped it out, took the money and they ran,” O’Grady said. “They left no endowment for the community. The best thing they did was build the buildings, but it takes jobs and income for people to maintain their buildings.”
O’Grady said the companies leaving town still casts a shadow on Chauncey and other ‘little cities of black diamonds’ today.
“It has been tough, there have been people on two or three generations of public assistance because of that,” O’Grady said.
Where the mines at The Baileys used to be is now a community park, and a hope — that ecotourism can bring the town — and business — back.
Jasmine Facun, Baileys Trail Program assistant at Rural Action, said now is the time for local communities to seize their natural resources and utilize them in a new way.
Facun said her program, as well as another Rural Action program, ‘Resilient Communities,’ seeks to develop asset-based opportunities that allow for rural economic development that put resources back into communities, rather than extracting from them.
Facun said she regards the Baileys Trail System as a possible catalyst for sustainable economic growth throughout southeast Ohio, while also adding health and quality of life benefits for generations to come.
“This whole region is very economically depressed – it has been historically,” Facun said. “So long, people have come from the outside, taken what they need and left and the people here are left with none of their natural resources left for them. So, it’s been cool to see that turned on its head in a more bottom-up approach.”
She said her job and goal is to find “what a community has to offer already and just capitalizing on that.”
And what Chauncey has to offer, Facun said, is a beautiful natural environment people will want to come to see.
“Show them, point sort of a lens on what we have here in our backyard, it’s a new way of looking at a natural resource that’s right here that we don’t have to extract from and can enjoy as is,” Facun said.
Facun said several businesses have already popped up in the Chauncey community, including several lodging establishments and a coffee shop on the main drag.
The coffee shop, Bailey Mae’s Trailhead Cafe, is located on the main drag of Chauncey and is situated in the old Amvets building.
Kevin Martin, VFW Post 8804 Commander and owner, said he had seen residents demand for his type of business. His new shop, recently open for business, seeks to create a safe space for families in Chauncey.
“I think Chauncey is going to be the new place to be in Athens County,” Martin said. “People have been waiting for years for a nice, safe, healthy place to come to.”
He said he envisions the building as being more than a coffee shop; he said he hopes to see it used for live entertainment, movies, game nights, and even yoga classes.
Martin recognized the need for a coffee shop and part-time restaurant in Chauncey after the village of Chauncey, with assistance from Rural Action, conducted a survey of what residents believed the town needed.
Martin said the survey results suggested the biggest demand in Chauncey would be for a place to get coffee and a family-friendly restaurant.
“My vision when I bought this went against the grain of our active members,” Martin said. “And I’m telling these veterans, ‘hey, we need to get on this.’”
Other prospective business owners are looking to another element of the ecotourism industry: where will the guests sleep?
One Athens County resident, Laura Sowers, was recently laid off from the City of Athens and decided to launch a new lodging business, the Baileys Lodging Company.
“I knew about The Baileys since 2018,” Sowers said. “So this was a really exciting opportunity. I knew if I didn’t do this, somebody else would.”
“It’s going to happen.”
The new lodging company will be constructing and retrofitting shipping containers and converting them into rentable cabins complete with electricity and water.
Sowers said she believes over time, Athens County residents will see a “transformational change” in the local economy, from coal to ecotourism.
“What we need to focus on right now is what we already have,” Sowers said. “Which is our natural resources.”
With the growth of business, the trail system, and an increase in grant money, Renner said she believes the community will see a lot to like in the coming years.
“It’s working out, and we’re excited and we’re only seeing positive outcomes to all of this and I think that our residents will be really happy with some of the things we’re working on,” Renner said.
However, one Chauncey resident, Kees van Weel. 76, said he is not yet convinced the trail will be a net gain for the community.
Van Weel is a retired trail technician for the Wayne National Forest and worked on trails for years. Rather than trails, he said Chauncey needs to focus on industry, particularly renewable energy.
“I have my doubts, but maybe things will change, it would be nice but I would really like to see some type of industry developed here, solar or that kind,” van Weel said.
Although he acknowledged that he sees many people using it, he is not sure whether that is permanent or just a fad.
“I see a lot of people out there, but we’ll see in the long run,” van Weel said.
He also expressed concerns that the spate of economic development may gentrify some of the lower-income residents of the village.
“I’d hate to see that,” van Weel said. “It’s a good community for people who are low income, middle income, we’ve got families here of all ranges of income.”
Van Weel also lamented the loss of some of the natural space with newer and larger trails than the small hunting trails that used to dominate The Baileys. He referenced the 1970 song Big Yellow Taxi by Joni Mitchell, which starts by saying “they paved paradise, put up a parking lot.”
“It’s selfish of me — I enjoyed just being by myself out there — and now I go out there and there’s people running around,” van Weel said.
Whether the economic bet pays off or not, the immediate benefit to the community is there.
For Amesville-area residents Renee Ripple, 44; Juni Ballew, 12; and Estelle Ripple, 11, The Baileys have been a breath of fresh air during the coronavirus pandemic, they said in fall 2020.
When this reporter spoke with them, the trio of bikers sat at the top of Gob Pile hill, preparing to tear down the hill to rejoin the main trail.
The three, as well many members of their extended family, had been visiting The Baileys at least once a week, the trail they said got them interested in mountain biking, Renee Ripple said.
Renee Ripple said she first rode the trail on a borrowed bike, but after biking, decided to invest in bikes for her family, which she said was pricey. She said they had to drive to different cities to buy bikes because of a shortage.
Ballew said her favorite path has become the Gob Pile trail because she’s practiced it so much since it’s opened, she can “fly.”
Estelle Ripple said she liked the trails because of the sense of community the trails embrace.
She reflected on how she had just seen somebody she knew and said she wouldn’t get that experience at a trail not in Athens County.
“It’s really cool when you see people you know because it is local and in Athens,” Estelle Ripple said.
Renee Ripple, a teacher at Federal-Hocking schools, said she likes how well-maintained the trail is, and thinks it is a trail that is safe to bring children to. But for her, who has been teaching classes virtually during the pandemic, the value of The Baileys is a welcome physical activity after a day of classwork.
“We’re so blessed to have this,” Renee Ripple said. “It’s fall, it’s beautiful, I worked all day at a computer screen helping my students and I was just like in my little cell of a box. And I got home, and I was like: ‘What takers are coming? Grab some bikes and helmets, we’re going.’”
