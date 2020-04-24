MIDDLEPORT — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two vehicle crash that resulted in serious injuries that occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.
The crash involved two Southern Ohio residents, one being a Chauncey resident.
According to the Highway Patrol, James Vining, 45, of Chauncey, was traveling south on Route 7 near mile post 34 in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Maria Meadows, 29, of Middleport, was traveling north on Route 7 in a 2015 Hyundai Accent.
According to the Patrol narrative, Vining’s vehicle traveled left of the center line and struck Meadows’ vehicle head on, causing the other vehicle to veer off the right side of the roadway and strike a tree.
Vining was determined to have non-incapacitating injuries, and was taken to Holzer in Gallipolis by the Gallia County Emergency Medical Service.
Meadows was incapacitated by her injuries and was taken via Med Flight to St. Mary’s Hospital.
The roadway was closed for approximately two hours as a result of the crash. Both parties were wearing seat belts, and the crash remains under investigation.
The Patrol was assisted on this call by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Middleport Fire Department.
