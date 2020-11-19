Billy Haynes, 31, of Chauncey, was sentenced Nov. 12 to four years and 11 months in prison after pleading guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court to drug-related felony offenses.

Haynes pleaded guilty to charges from two cases that include:

  • Aggravated trafficking of drugs (F3)
  • Trafficking in heroin (F3)
  • Possession of heroin (F3)
  • Aggravated possession of drugs (F3)
  • Aggravated possession of drugs (F5)

Haynes was arrested in June after a traffic stop on Route 33 near Route 682 by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. K9 unit Bora indicated on the vehicle and both heroin and methamphetamine were found along with a digital scale and cash. This followed an arrest in November 2019 when Haynes was also found in possession of methamphetamine — a violation of his probation conditions. Haynes had previously served a prison sentence after pleading guilty to trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in drugs, escape, failure to appear and felonious assault.

As part of the resolution to the current cases, $3,773 was ordered forfeit.

“Mr. Haynes has an extensive criminal history related to drugs. While our programs are designed to help people find a road to recovery, we are also tasked with protecting the public and punishing the offender until they are ready to make a change,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “We certainly hope that when Mr. Haynes pays his debt to society, he’ll be ready for that change.”

