Staff of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action have been working diligently to provide wrap-around aid for communities the Baileys Trail System will impact once built.
One of the ways the staff have been seeking to provide Chauncey in particular with aid is by improving the village’s infrastructure and image. The first of the Bailey’s trailheads is located at the Chauncey-Dover Community Park and thanks to grant funding administered by HAPCAP, plans for parking improvements and a restroom are now moving forward.
The two projects, according to Sean Brooks, community development manager for HAPCAP, are being paid for through the Community Development Block Grant funds doled out in 2018. At that time, the commissioners planned to submit two $500,000 applications for neighborhood revitalization grants, one for Nelsonville and one for Chauncey. The commissioners set aside $50,000 of CDBG money as potential match for each of the grants being sought.
That plan has largely occurred, with Nelsonville projects awarded to contractors in February of this year. This second set of projects will create a 12-space parking lot, access road and unisex restroom.
“We’re building our portion with the expectation that the Wayne or those associated with the Baileys will make it bigger,” Brooks explained.
Both projects were awarded to Jackson Brothers Construction from Wellston. The parking improvements project in part will create an access to the park from West Bailey Road. The current access to the park crosses railroad property, and Brooks noted this isn’t ideal. He said this new setup will allow the village to maintain better control over ingress and egress of the park.
The restroom will be also expanded upon by funding through the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia, Brooks said. The CDBG funding will build one restroom, and additional funding will create another restroom, effectively creating two and allowing for gendered bathrooms. The Village will also maintain the restroom with an expectation that ODNR and ORCA can take control of maintenance further down the road.
“This will hopefully be a great facility that makes the park more appealing, not just for the Baileys, but for the citizens,” Brooks said. “This is a pretty big opportunity.”
The two project portions amounted to a cost of $144,808.
Many projects have either been executed or are in the process of being executed to help support the trailhead and park. A Chauncey spur of the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway has been designed and will be partially funded by a $1.5 million grant through the Transportation Alternatives Program.
