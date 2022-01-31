The board members and officials from the Village of Chauncey cut the ribbon to open up three new recycling containers which increases the total sites to 22 drop-off locations in the AthensHocking District. The new location is in Chauncey at the Marathon Station at the corner of SR 13 and Converse Street. There are three containers behind the station (two-mixed recycling and one Cardboard Only).
This new site brings our drop-off count to 22 sites throughout Athens and Hocking Counties.
“We are pleased we could expand our services in 2022 to include a community which was the home of the first recycling center in Athens County,” said Jane Forrest Redfern, A-HSWD Coordinator. “The owners of the Marathon station agreed to host their 2nd drop-off location in the District and we are happy the Village of Chauncey asked to host one.”
Mayor Renner stated, “We are so appreciative to the Athens and Hocking County Commissioners for seeing the value in adding a recycling drop-off in the Village of Chauncey. Many of our residents have been traveling to other drop-off locations so this will allow them more convenience in diverting their waste. A special thank you goes to the Chauncey Marathon Station for hosting the site.”
The Solid Waste District is working with Mayor Renner, staff and the council to inform residents of the service and acceptable material. Information will be provided to residents via their water bill and brochures will be distributed to various sites within Chauncey area.
This drop-off location is open to all Athens and Hocking County residents for free. Residents are asked not to bag their materials, but just drop in clean glass and plastic containers, metal cans and paper/cardboard only.
