A Nelsonville woman was arraigned in Athens County Municipal Court Thursday morning for alleged child abuse.

Jennifer C. Vargas, 35, appeared in court through a video call on April 2 at 10 a.m. for charges stemming from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of April 1, 2020.

According to the Nelsonville Police, officers were dispatched at 7:20 a.m. when a resident reported four children, ages 3-10, came to their house and alleged their mother threatened to kill them.

Officers spoke with the parties involved. Athens County Children’s Services was contacted and responded to the scene. As a result of the investigation, Vargas was charged with four counts of domestic violence and transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

Vargas was released on her own recognizance during her appearance in Judge Todd Grace’s court, and is scheduled for a pre-trial in the same courtroom on May 1.

