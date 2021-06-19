WELLSTON — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call at 6:31 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 reporting that a child had been struck by a vehicle at Lake Alma State Park near Wellston. Vinton County EMS was already on scene when troopers arrived and were treating the victim.
The five-year-old child sustained serious injuries and Med Flight was contacted to transport her to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.
The parents, Tiara and Allen Wamsley of Athens County, told investigators that their daughter had managed to extricate herself from her booster seat and fell out the rear window of the vehicle while it was in motion. The incident occurred on the upper parking lot near Lake Alma Beach. Witnesses corroborated the story and the investigation is ongoing.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division was also on scene as were numerous park employees providing assistance.
