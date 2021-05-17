Dozens, most of whom were children gathered in Nelsonville on Saturday night for a vigil and illuminated march through the city to the Nelsonville Public Square in memory of Eli Spangler, a boy killed in March.
Marchers carried a sign which called for justice for Spangler. Spangler, 11, of Nelsonville, was killed on March 6, 2021 at a home in Nelsonville.
Children and adults who were touched by Spangler’s death, proceeded on a march through town with solar powered lights.
Jessica Pyke, Spangler’s mother, spoke during the vigil Saturday, and spoke to The Athens Messenger on Monday.
She said she wanted the kids of Nelsonville to know they mattered.
“No matter how old they are, young, old, short, tall — their voices do matter,” Pyke said to The Messenger. “Don’t let anybody tell them no different, we got to stand together hand in hand, arm in arm.”
One of the organizers, Lori Crook, said it was inspiring to see people, especially the children, come out to memorialize Spangler.
“We want to keep Eli, we just want to keep Eli’s life — and justice for Eli — front and center in Athens County,” Crook said.
Mason Platt, 14, of Nelsonville, was charged last Friday in Athens County Juvenile Court with reckless homicide, according to a release. Platt is accused of recklessly causing the death of Spangler by playing with a firearm. A hearing in the case is scheduled with Athens County Juvenile Court Judge Zach Saunders for Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Pyke said Friday’s charges were a good first step toward the ever-elusive idea of justice.
Crook said true justice for Eli is a process to be worked toward.
“It’s an evolving thing, what does justice mean? Nothing is going to bring Eli back — and the devastation that occurred — but there is a real community effort,” Crook said.
Pyke didn’t have the answer for what justice for Spangler looks like — she said she was still working through the process.
“I can’t answer what justice would be for me, we are a step ahead now with the charges placed,” Pyke said. “No matter what happens, my boy is never coming back, I will never be able to see him in person unless I’m looking at him in his urn.”
Both women agreed however, something needs to be done about gun safety in Nelsonville, and Spangler’s unfortunate death has brought that conversation to the fore.
“What does safety mean? What does justice mean?” Crook said. “These are very big questions I think everyone is thinking about.”
“Whatever needs to change, Eli would not want any other child to be in danger,” Pyke said.
Another adult who helped organize the event, McCray Powell, said he was proud to have attended the vigil and help in any way he can to find justice for her son.
Powell said he has seen, from growing up in Nelsonville, how some children can be forgotten or go unseen. He said the event was a reminder that times are changing, and the vigil was a lesson to all the children who attended.
“A lesson that says it doesn’t matter how old you are, how much money you have, or what your last name is; you don’t deserve to be dismissed or forgotten,” Powell said. “Those children aren’t going to let their friend be forgotten.”
