Athens County Children Services (ACCS) announced this week that Executive Director, Catherine Hill, MSW, LSW will retire at the end of the month after a 39-year career in Social Work.
Hill, who was originally set to retire at the end of April, postponed her retirement in light of the ongoing pandemic and increased needs within the office.
Hill shares, “Truly, it has been an honor and privilege to work with one of the strongest child welfare agencies in the state of Ohio. The challenges of this year have been many, but once again the staff and its leadership and Board have risen to the occasion and the agency continues its long tradition of program and fiscal strength and excellence.”
“We were so grateful for Cathy’s willingness to postpone her retirement,” said Nancy Schell, Board Chair for ACCS. “That is the steady and selfless leadership we have become accustomed to from her. In the months since that decision was made, Cathy has led the agency through unprecedented challenges, while maintaining a high level of service to children and families. The agency leadership and staff continue to adapt and respond to the changing needs of our community, and the timing is right for Cathy to take her much deserved retirement.”
During Hill’s leadership, ACCS passed two countywide tax levies, ensuring that stable funding for the agency and the care and protection of children in Athens County will continue well after her departure.
Otis Crockron, currently serving as Deputy Director of Finance & Operations, has been appointed by the Athens County Children Services Board to serve as the Interim Director, effective December 1st, while the agency’s Board of Directors conducts a search for Hill’s permanent replacement.
“Both Cathy and the Board know the agency is in the best possible hands with Otis until a permanent Director has been named,” Schell added.
