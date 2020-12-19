The Athens County Children Services Board of Directors has named W. Otis Crockron, Jr as the Interim Director for the agency while the board conducts a search for the permanent director.
Crockron has served as the agency’s Deputy Director of Finance and Operations for the past 12 years.
“We are so grateful to have Otis leading our agency during this time of transition,” said Nancy Schell, Board Chair for ACCS. “Otis is a vital part of our senior management team and has been for over a decade. His leadership and commitment to our staff, and the children and families we serve leaves our agency in the most capable hands while we do the work to find the permanent replacement,” Schell added.
Crockron holds a Bachelor of Specialized Studies degree in Industry Business and a Master of Business Administration Degree both from Ohio University. Before joining ACCS, Crockron worked for Don Wood Incorporated as a Finance and Insurance Manager, Century National Bank as an Installment/Commercial Loan Banker, and as the Residential Supervisor for the Sine-Cera Group Home.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead this distinguished agency,” Crockron said. “Our staff hasn’t missed a beat, continuing to provide critical safety services during this unprecedented time,” Crockron continued. “I am honored to be able to help move this agency forward as we adapt to the changing needs of our community and maintain our high standard of program excellence.”
Crockron has served the Athens community as an ordained minister, board member for the Salvation Army, as the president of the Job and Family Services Human Resources Association, and as a night supervisor at Good Works Inc.
Crockron currently serves as a board member of the Athens County Foundation (ACF), chair of the audit committee of ACF, and is a business consultant for multiple startup business companies and organizations.
The Board expects to announce a permanent director in the Spring of 2021.
