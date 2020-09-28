Athens County Children Services announced plans to host the 33rd Annual Santa Tree Project during 2020, and introduced a few modifications due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“With the health and safety of our staff, the families we serve, and our community being our top priority, we have made the sensible decision to not accept physical gifts from the community at our agency, or at the gift return bin that has traditionally been housed at the Market on State,” said Robin Webb, Public Information Officer for Athens County Children Services.
Instead, Webb said, the agency will be utilizing a virtual wishlist.
“This year, we are appealing to our community for financial contributions and gifts sent virtually through our Amazon Wish List," she said. "We know how much our community loves shopping for our individual children, and we will return to that practice as soon as it is safe to do so. We hope our community will understand and still join us in trying to make the holidays a little brighter for local kids.”
While the project is organized by Athens County Children Services (ACCS), it is fully funded through private donations from the public. Webb says ACCS is hopeful that enough funding will be raised to serve as many children as usual.
“We typically have three phases to the program,” Webb said. “First, we sign up children in foster care, and then other families that are working directly with agency staff. Finally, we open the program up to members of the public who fall under specific financial guidelines.”
At this time, there are only enough funds in reserve to serve the first phase of the project.
“This community has a long history of showing up and supporting the work we do at Athens County Children Services, and we hope this year will be no exception," Webb said. "We hope in this year that has been filled with so much change and uncertainty, we are able to work together to help make the holidays bright for our kids.”
To learn more about this project, visit athenscountysantaproject.blogspot.com or give the agency a call at 740-592-3061.
