ATHENS — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the death of 19-day-old Logan Dollison who passed away earlier this month while in the custody of Athens County Children Services.
According to a release from the ACSO, their office was notified of his death that day and the investigation began.
“It is customary for this agency to investigate any death that is deemed unusual in any capacity, and it is the practice of this agency to be as thorough and complete in those investigations as possible,” said Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith.
Coverage by Columbus station NBC4 states that the child was unexpectedly born at home on Dec. 19 to parents Lindsey Householder, 30, and William Dollison, 32. After the mother and child were taken to O’Bleness Hospital, the newborn was placed in a foster home.
Logan Dollison passed at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus less than a month later after showing no signs of ill health at his check up earlier that week. Householder told NBC4 she was notified by a text from the foster mother of her son’s death.
The couple have other children that were also in the custody ACCS and they are working to have them returned.
ACCS Executive Director Otis Crockron was unable to give any details about the families situation in order to protect their privacy. The death of a child in their custody is not something the organization sees frequently, according to Crockron.
"I can say that when something like this happens, it's sad for everyone and a heartbreaking situation," he said. "Our goal has always been tome sure that children are safe and secure so everyone takes it hard when this happens."
Smith was unable to release more information regarding the investigation as it is still ongoing.
Funeral services for Logan Dollison were held on Jan. 21 and he was interred at Hilltop Cemetery in Millfield. Those hoping to wish the family comfort can do so at www.morrisonfc.com.logandollison.
