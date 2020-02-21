JACKSON — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier is reporting that his investigators soured a drug deal Sunday, Feb. 9, in the Kroger parking lot in Jackson.
On Feb. 9, just after 3 p.m. a suspected Crystal Methamphetamine trafficker, identified as Marcus A. Bowman, 25, of Chillicothe, was arrested.
Bowman sold what he claimed was 3.5 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine to an undercover detective in the Bakery Department of Kroger.
Bowman exited the store and got into a gray Dodge Dart and was about to leave when the arrest was made. The three occupants of the vehicle, two men and a woman, along with Bowman were detained.
Bowman failed to comply with orders to exit the vehicle.
Deputies reported that Bowman continually put his hands in between the front seats of the car and was ultimately forcefully removed from the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Once he was out of the vehicle, deputies allegedly viewed a large fixed blade knife near the driver of the vehicle.
All of the occupants were transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility for questioning.
A glass jar, with trace amounts of what appeared to be suspected methamphetamine, and set of digital scales were allegedly discovered in the vehicle during the execution of a search warrant.
Bowman has been charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, and is being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
The narcotics recovered in this case will be submitted to BCI for analysis. The case was sent to Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.