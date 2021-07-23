A Chillicothe man was found guilty on Friday to two of four rape counts in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
Grant Sims, 25, of Chillicothe and formerly of Athens, was found guilty after four days of trial and four hours of jury deliberation, according to a press release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
Sims was indicted in February 2020 on four counts of rape, each first-degree felonies, as well as fifth-degree felony theft and fourth-degree felony identity fraud. Sims previously pleaded guilty to the latter two charges. He now faces up to 28 years in prison.
The four rape charges involved three college-aged women Sims encountered in separate incidents in Athens between fall 2018 and fall 2019.
On Oct. 25, 2018, Sims met a woman in a bar and raped her in a car in his driveway. The jury found Sims guilty on this count.
The second count arose from an alleged incident on May 25, 2019. The victim said that she and Sims kissed while at a residence in Athens, but when she wanted to leave, he made excuses to keep her there and the encounter turned sexual. The jury voted not guilty on this count.
The third and fourth counts, as well as the theft and identify theft charges, involved the same woman from an incident on Sept. 19, 2019. Sims was indicted on two counts of rape, one for compelling submission through threat or force and another on the grounds that the woman was too intoxicated to consent. After the rape, Sims stole the victim’s credit card and later used it to purchase personal items. The jury found Sims not guilty of compulsion, but convicted him on the impairment charge.
“The women who came forward in this case showed an abundance of bravery. Sexual assault cases are very difficult and emotional,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in the press release.
In addition to the three victims, the jury heard testimony from medical professionals and law enforcement officials, according to the prosecutor’s press release.
Judge Patrick Lang ordered that Sims be taken into custody and held without bond pending sentencing. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the next few weeks.
Corinne Colbert is the editor at Athens NEWS and Cole Behrens is the Associate Editor at the Athens NEWS.
