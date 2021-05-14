CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe Steel, a locally-owned steel service center, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Greater Chillicothe and Ross County Development, announced Friday plans to expand into the Gateway Interchange Industrial Park, creating eight new jobs and investing $1.4 in fixed assets.
The family-owned company has been operating in Chillicothe for nearly 30 years. The company sells products throughout Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, and to customer in other areas. The company’s expansion is expected to create eight new full-time jobs.
“At Chillicothe Steel, we take great pride in our excellent service and customer satisfaction. We are pleased to contribute to the growth of the Chillicothe area,” company President Jeff Crace said.
The Ross County Community Improvement Corporation assisted with locating the company in the Gateway Interchange Industrial Park. Ross County will offer additional economic development incentives as the project moves forward.
“Chillicothe Steel is a respected, growing company in our community, employing over 30 skilled workers. It is important for our community to show commitment by making our resources available for this expansion,” Tammy Eallonardo, Economic Development Director for Greater Chillicothe and Ross County Development said.
JobsOhio and its regional partner, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, also assisted the expansion with a $25,000 grant for building costs.
”We along with our partners are JobsOhio are extremely pleased to support the investment and job creation by Chillicothe Steel,” OhioSE President Mike Jacoby said. “This is a tremendous win for Ross County and one that will benefit the community for years to come.”
