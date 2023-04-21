Chimpanzees rescued from Vinton County zoo

Chimpanzees rescued from Union Ridge Wildlife Center begin their rehabilitation in quarantine enclosure at Save the Chimps.

 Submitted photo

WILKESVILLE — Four chimpanzees — April, Anna, Lucy, and Cash — have been rescued from the Union Ridge Wildlife Center by officials from the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries–accredited Save the Chimps chimpanzee sanctuary in Florida.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.