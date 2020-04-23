The Athens County Commissioners have agreed to modify a county housing grant, allowing the funding to be used for rent and mortgage payments.
Glen Crippen, director of housing and community development at Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, spoke during the Athens County Commissioners meeting held Tuesday morning virtually about affordable housing measures, and held a public hearing concerning amending this program year’s grant program.
Crippen noted that the Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program is allowing eligible communities to amend the CHIP grant program to include emergency housing assistance.
“When the coronavirus started impacting our region, the Ohio Development Services Agency made the county aware that if it was so interested in amending its current grant, which is originally provided to perform home rehabilitation and home repair activities,” Crippen said, “if the county wanted to amend that program to include emergency housing assistance, it could.”
He said this would be up to three months of rent or mortgage payments for income-eligible houses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant will be used in a slightly different way following the commissioner’s approval. Home repair and rehabilitation efforts will be decreased to allow for the housing assistance.
CHIP funding comes through the Community Development Block Grant program, as well as the Ohio Housing Trust Fund. Eligible households using CHIP funding must meet the criteria of being 80 percent below the area median income. Eligible households for Trust Fund monies would only need to meet a criteria of 50 percent below the median income.
Any un-used or un-obligated funding left in the grant would be redirected to housing assistance, about $6,100 of trust fund money and $105,800 of CDBG funds, according to Crippen. HAPCAP would offer the assistance through its office on a first-come, first-served basis.
Following a line of questioning from Commissioner Charlie Adkins, Crippen noted that HAPCAP would capture 18 percent of the money to be used for administrative purposes.
“The reason I’m asking is you probably heard the previous conversation about cutting back some expenses for budget purposes,” Adkins said. “Are you guys looking at that?”
Crippen said the organization’s funding is still up in the air. The state will be decreasing how many costs administrators can capture for this grant. The reduction is 2 percent from the total of 20 percent previously allowed.
“We’ll probably have to make concessions at some point in time, and already are,” Crippen said.
The CHIP program does not cost the county any funds. Chmiel asked if this would be mostly used for rent payments.
“I imagine the majority of it will be in rent (disbursements),” he said. “But we’ll just have to see how it goes.”
He noted there are no plans for face-to-face intake, and so will be utilizing drop-boxes and accepting photographs of documents. The grant agreement will be sent to the county in about two weeks, and then will need to be approved again by the government. The grant is a partnership between the county and the cities of Nelsonville and Athens, which allows for more money to be requested.
At this point, Crippen said, the housing assistance money would be available by May at the earliest.
“It will provide a vital service to the community right now.”
