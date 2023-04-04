After almost 15 years of serving the citizens of Athens as a member of City Council, Chris Knisely says it’s time to let others continue the work.
Knisely, a Democrat, joined city council when she was appointed in May 2008 to fill Amy Flower’s seat. In January 2015, she was appointed to the council president seat, left vacant after Jim Sands resigned in December 2014. It is the role she has had on council ever since.
“I’ve loved doing the job, but I think it’s a good time for me to leave because I think council has some council members who will be just fine in continuing the the work on council,” she said in an interview with the Messenger on March 29. “It’s in good hands, confident people.”
Knisely, who will turn 71 years old this month, said she wants to have a little bit more free time. As council president, she also serves as acting mayor when Mayor Steve Patterson is out of town.
“It’s classified as a part-time position, but it takes a lot. I think it takes a little bit more time than (a part-time position),” she said.
After leaving office on Dec. 31, Knisely said she plans to spend more time with her husband and family. She would also like to get involved in some organizations on the local and state levels.
She currently is involved in several organizations — such as the Ridges Advisory Committee and the Community Improvement Corporation — as a representative of the city. When she leaves office, Knisely will no longer serve those organizations in the same capacity.
“The Ridges project is near and dear to my heart. So I’ll want to continue just attending the meetings to keep track of what’s going on,” she said. “Whether or not there’ll be room, I’d be interested in — quite selfishly — to serve on the New Community Authority. But we have to see how the appointments will proceed.
“I’ve been active with League of Women Voters too, since moving here in ‘96,” Knisely continued. “I think that an organization that does a lot of good in the community about elections and government and also certain policy issues.”
As to her proudest moments while serving on council, Knisely said several come to mind, including being part of the larger infrastructure projects, such as the Richland Avenue roundabout and the wastewater treatment plant improvements.
“I think the Bailey’s Trail System. Moving that through council, in what I hope was a concise and thorough way, so we could be involved in it,” she said.
Knisely also is proud of certain levies that have allowed the city to do major infrastructure and construction projects, such as renewing the street levy, the levy for the pool and the levy for the new firehouse.
“So moving those through the legislative process and meeting other people, I think has been a proud moment,” she said. “Getting to meet different people with different organizations and different government entities.”
She is also pleased to be able to serve as the first woman president of city council.
“I think what that does is it’s an encouragement for women to be involved in any level of government, and to see that it can happen,” Knisely said.
{h3}Running for council{/h3}
For those who may be thinking of running for council, Knisely notes that if she can do it, anyone can.
“I was reluctant to even run for city council in the beginning, and just uneasy with the prospect of being in a public office,” she said. “I think many times people are. So I think what was helpful for me, and I think it might be helpful for other people — although people might be reluctant to do it — is to talk to other people who are serving and say, ‘How did you get interested? Do you think I could do it?’ And just to listen to what those current members are saying.”
She also thinks it’s helpful to attend a council meeting and see how council functions.
“I think that it is exciting, as opposed to watching a video or reading about it,” Knisely said of council meetings. “It is not that the newspaper reporting isn’t important, but it’s just different. It’s a totally different experience being there in person.”
If considering a run for city council, it is also important to talk with your friends and family, she said.
“There were people out there in the community when I had finished filling that first term, who encouraged me — people I respected in the university and out in the community. And they said, ‘I think you’re doing a good job. You should consider continuing with it.’ And so that encouraged me to run again.”
Council members have to be willing to listen to all sides of an issue and build and maintain relationships with a variety of people, Knisely said.
“It’s important to learn the rules, not only of council, but of what governs our statutory city,” she said. “So to familiarize yourself with Ohio Revised Code to the extent that you can begin to learn that and learn from other elected officials.”
{h3}What is council?{/h3}
While most Athens residents may know city council exists, they may not know what it does or its importance in the city’s daily operations.
City council governs the city at the day-to-day level, Knisely said.
“It governs what your rates might be on some of your utilities. We also make changes to code that affects what you can do as a renter, what you can do as a homeowner, what you can do as a resident in the city,” she said. “And so it affects all of the day-to-day living.”
On the broader level, the city can also impact policy decisions, Knisely said. For example, two Ohio University graduate students came to the Joint Police Advisory Committee to voice a concern over violations of the nuisance party ordinance. Originally, it was classified as a misdemeanor. The graduate students were concerned about it going on the records of students possibly impacting their ability to get jobs and internships.
“They came and effectively had discussions with the police chief and what was at the time, council member Patterson, council and myself,” she said. “we took it through the Joint Police Advisory Committee to make a recommendation to city council to change it to a citation and a fine. So it’s no longer a misdemeanor.”
Council was also involved in making the Bailey’s Trail system possible.
“We are helping it financially,” she said. “ ... We helped make it possible so that the Outdoor Recreation Council (of Appalachia) could leverage additional money to be able to complete the trails. So that kind of difference, for our community and for the region, it’s gonna have far-reaching effects.”
Council also is involved in long-term planning for the city’s future. She noted how At-Large Micah McCarey often asks how certain ordinances relate to the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan.
“That’s important, because we set some goals out there, and it’s good to have council members saying, ‘So what are we doing about it as a city to make sure we meet those goals and plan further for the future,’” Knisely said. “I think the other way that being on council affects (the public) is also we’re trying to set an example too, like in going through our code and making it gender free. So we’re trying to be up-to-date in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion. And we’re also setting an example for that by being involved in workshops that we’re taking part in to advance the concepts of that diversity, equity and inclusion and throughout the city. And then I think that sets an example for other organizations that are part of this community too.”
The city also is involved in regional planning, working collaboratively with Athens County and other entities to improve the daily lives of residents. One example of that is the funding given to the Athens City-County Health Department to hire an age-friendly community director to coordinate activities that impact the lives of older Athens County residents.
“I am really confident that that will make a difference in the quality of life here in Athens for people,” Knisely said. “By that group being able to be an advocate for people ... it’ll make a difference. I really do think, especially I hope with affordable housing because we need to be thinking about that. It’s an issue for all ages, not just seniors.”
While Knisely said she loves working on city council and will miss parts of it, she knows other things will open up. “I’ll miss council, but I’m looking forward to the next phase.”
