Chris Knisely, who has been on Athens City Council for almost 15 years, has decided not to run for re-election in 2023. She said she believes council will be in good hands and is looking forward to spending more time with her family and getting involved in organizations on the local or state level.

After almost 15 years of serving the citizens of Athens as a member of City Council, Chris Knisely says it’s time to let others continue the work.


