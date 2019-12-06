Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions (CHSP) prides itself on being able to make a positive impact in the community. Doing so depends greatly on the actions of numerous area partners, and, on Oct. 23, CHSP expressed its appreciation to those partners with the first Gratitude Gathering event at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville.
“Often the nature of our work doesn’t give us an opportunity to truly show gratitude for one another. We are all busy, but we value our partners for so many reasons and want to show how grateful we are for all that you do,” said Rebecca Robison-Miller, CHSP’s senior director of community relations.
“Many of you take our students for internships, practicums and other field experiences. You train volunteers, speak to classes, collaborate on projects, write grants with us, share your expertise and time with us, sit on committees, work with our student organizations and faculty and the list goes on and on,” she said. “Regardless of how we partner, please know you are highly valued and held in the highest regard.”
Dozens of people representing organizations such as the Athens CASA Program, Athens City-County Health Department, Hopewell Health and OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, just to name a few, attended the event and were treated to lunch and dessert from Purple Chopsticks. In addition, Passion Works Studio artwork served as the décor for the afternoon.
CHSP Dean Randy Leite also offered his personal thanks to the college’s partners.
“We spend a lot of time asking you for help, asking you for support, asking you to take on our students. We’re not asking anything of you, this is about thanking you,” he said. “We do a lot but we can’t do what we do without all of you. You are a huge part of the successes we’ve had. Your generosity of your time, resources, willingness to work with our students and your commitment to the region is so important to us.”
Leite spoke about how being difference makers is an essential necessity for the region and that those in attendance should be proud to be those difference makers.
“Making a difference is what matters to us more than anything,” he said. “If we can say our students are positively impacted by what we’re doing and our region is positively impacted by what we do, then we’re successful. All that impact relies on the support and the partnership all of you bring to us. Thank you for allowing us to be your partner as you work to make a difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.