CINCINNATI – National Burn Awareness Week takes place Feb.2-8, which is a perfect opportunity for Shriners Hospitals for Children–Cincinnati to share simple tips to keep children safe from burn injuries.
The focus for this year’s campaign is on contact burns – burns caused by touching a hot object. According to the American Burn Association, approximately 70,000 people went to the hospital emergency department because of contact burns in 2018; one-third of those patients were children under the age of five.
Here are a few tips to keep children safe from contact burns:
- Ranges and ovens are the most common spots for burns, and cookware can be hot enough to cause contact burns. Keep a three-foot “child-free” zone around any cooking area.
- Remember to treat items coming from the microwave as you would items from the oven. Also, limit children’s microwave use.
- Keep children away from fireplace doors when in use; the glass itself gets hot enough to cause burn injury.
- Protect feet by insisting on shoes when walking on hot pavement or sand. (Keep pets off hot pavement too.)
- Keep curling irons and other heated hair tools out of reach of children, and make sure they know that they may be hot even when not plugged in.
If a burn does occur, stop the burn process with cool (not cold) water, then cover the area with a clean, dry sheet or bandage and seek medical attention. Cincinnati Shriners Hospital—Cincinnati is the premier destination for pediatric burns of any size, and accepts patients from anywhere in the region without a referral. All services are provided regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Contact Cincinnati Shriners Hospital at 855-206-2096, or visit the website: www.shrinershospitalcincinnati.org.
Shriner’s Hospitals for Children – Cincinnati provides leading-edge treatment and surgery for burns and pediatric plastic surgery, including cleft lip and palate, abnormal breast development in boys and girls, hemangioma, congenital hairy nevus, hand malformations, ear deformities, complex wound and skin disorders, and trauma and reconstructive conditions. Shriners Hospital for Children—Cincinnati is verified by the American Burn Association and the American College of Surgeons and recognized as a Cleft Lip and Palate Team by the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association and Cleft Palate Foundation. The hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission. All services are provided regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
