A Circleville man was arrested in connection with a death in a Court Street altercation over the weekend, a press release said.
The Athens Messenger previously reported that law enforcement was investigating a death as a result of an altercation on Court Street in Athens. The Athens Police Department (APD) responded to an “altercation” that took place just north of Washington Street, in a parking lot off of Court Street in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, May 29.
Upon arrival, officers located Ivan Martin Johnson, age 24, of Logan Ohio, injured in the parking lot. Athens County EMS arrived and transported Johnson to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. Johnson was later transferred to Riverside Hospital in Columbus, and was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m. as a result of his injuries suffered from the altercation, according to a release.
The Athens Police, with the assistance of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, conducted an investigation over the weekend. The investigation led to the identity of witnesses as well as a suspect.
As a result of the investigation, John T. Hayes, age 24, of Circleville, Ohio, was identified as the person who caused Johnson’s injures which resulted in his death. The case was presented to an Athens County Grand Jury on June 1, a release said.
Athens Police, along with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, would like to thank the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and McArthur Police Department for their assistance during the investigation.
