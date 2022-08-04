Proponents of reproductive rights asked City Council to pass ordinances that would make Athens an abortion sanitary city.
All of the seats were filled in council chamber’s audience area during council’s committee and regular meetings Monday.
About 50 people, mostly members of Athenians for Bodily Autonomy, presented a petition asking council to pledge to the residents of Athens County that it would respect reproductive health decisions.
Ari Faber, who spoke as part of the group and United Campus Ministry, pointed out a section of Athens City Code pertaining to cannabis laws and penalties, which sets a precedent law in the city to decrease penalties, including fines and court costs, for misdemeanor marijuana offenses.
Several speakers pointed out that Cleveland and Columbus were among cities in Ohio that recently approved ordinances de-penalizing abortion.
Madeline, who works with Athens County EMS, said that she spoke in support of reproduction rights as part of her responsibilities as a health care provider. She told the story of how a teenager who lived in a rural area almost died because she and her boyfriend did not have access to an abortion without getting their parents involved.
“I wonder what will happen now that abortion is unavailable to so many more people. … How likely would it be that someone would wait until it’s too late — instead of calling 911 — as soon as they realized they messed up? Will fear of prosecution result in delayed care? As I have seen it do in so many other cases of illegal activity that result in harm, abortion bans do not stop abortion. They only create barriers to care.”
Ohio University student Makenzie Price read a statement on another person’s behalf.
“I propose that this council, as public servants and representatives, has a moral obligation to consider the presented speeches before them as basis to draft a resolution, to establish Athens as a sanctuary city for reproductive rights,” she said. “What this would look like, in my opinion, would be an agreement that the city does not use valuable resources to seek out a prosecution of a patient or provider.”
Several others gave speeches that due to space constraints can not be published in The Messenger, but can be viewed at the city’s website at https://athensoh.new.swagit.com/videos/178048 online.
In other matters, council unanimously voted to move an ordinance amending the city code’s chapters on parking and tow truck regulations back to committee. It was scheduled for third reading during Monday’s meeting.
Councilmembers Alan Swank and Solveig Spjeldnes said they would not vote for the ordinance, as they did some investigation over council’s break regarding towing regulations.
Swank made the motion to refer the ordinance back to committee for two reasons.
The first reason is that he learned that several communities put out to bid their towing operations for non-private tows.
“The point has been made that we can’t charge what we currently have on the books, because nobody will tow,” he said. “I think one way to find out that will happen or not is to put it out to bid. … Let’s let the market decide that. ... If we find out that nobody bids on it, at least we gave it a try. But if we find out that we can actually have cars towed for less than $129, thus saving all of you money, maybe that’s a good thing.”
Swank said it makes sense to license towing locally.
Spjeldnes said council should protect the residents.
“I’ve been asking people about their experiences, and they will tell me about it or friends of mine about it,” she said. “But they’re afraid to come forward to talk about how bad their experiences are, in part, because some of them feel as though they’re vulnerable populations. ... So I think that we need to do a better job.”
Damon Krane, Athens resident, pointed out that council is being presented with a false choice to either keep the current ordinance that hasn’t been updated in two decades, which the city refuses to enforce, or relinquish all local authority to regulate towing.
He pointed out that a recent WOUB article on the ordinance.
“According to Chief (Tom) Pyle, that’s all this current ordinance has ever been about — reducing his liability exposure and the liability exposure of other city administrators,” Krane said. “The ordinance has never been about creating good public policy that’s in the best interest of city residents. Instead, it’s been about trying to protect city administrators from being held accountable for not doing their jobs for breaking local and state law and for enabling illegal, unlicensed towing operators to collect millions of dollars in illegally high fees over an eight year period.
“So let me illustrate this by way of an analogy: It’s as though Chief Pyle was speeding down the highway one day,“ he continued. “And when he saw the flashing lights approaching in his rear view, he thought to himself, ‘Oh, it looks like I’ve got some liability exposure.’ So he put the pedal to the floor and tried to make a break for it. When he was finally pulled over, he said, ‘Hey, what’s the problem officer? I was just trying to reduce my liability exposure.’”
In other matters, Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the update of city code to reflect gender-neutral language.
Councilmember Micah McCarey said the effort was completed by several city employees and Ohio University students.
“So this effort to update unnecessarily gendered language and municipal code included examples such as changing from the presumed gender of city officials as key and is to a more gender neutral term,” he said. “They’ve been also objects and positions, such as manmade or fireman changed to manufactured or firefighter.”
Also in third reading, council approved an amended ordinance amending the Athens City Code adding a section, Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay. Introduced by Councilmember Ben Ziff, the ordinance would allow tenants to stay if they can pay the total amount past due, court costs and reasonable lawyer’s fees.
The ordinance was amended to change the wording to more closely resemble that of a Cincinnati ordinance, which was recently upheld in court as being constitutional.
Athens City Council will have a committee meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers.
