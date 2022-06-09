The Athens City Council members debated an ordinance amending parking and tow-truck regulations during its first reading at Monday’s regular meeting.
Risner acted as council president pro tem at the meeting, while President Chris Knisely served as acting mayor. Mayor Steve Patterson was at a conference of the International Town and Gown Association in Clemson, SC.
Councilmember Alan Swank noted that three years ago, the council attempted to pass a similar ordinance and it was tabled in first reading. He asked the current ordinance be tabled until council can take a thorough look at the issue.
“What has changed in the last three years that would necessitate bringing this forward?” Swank said. “There are all parts to this that I could cite, tear apart, criticize take issue with. One in particular bothers me, and this strips the city of its power to license tow-truck drivers.”
According to minutes from the council’s May 23 committee meeting, when the ordinance was introduced, city code sets the charge for towing in private tow-away zones at $50, while Public Utility Commission of Ohio says the charge must not exceed $129.
City code doesn’t have a provision regarding what would happen if a tow company charged more than $50, so it can not enforce tow-truck charges, according to Law Director Lisa Eliason during the May 23 meeting.
Also during that meeting, Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle said he favored the ordinance saying that the Legislatures passed a law in the mid-2000’s putting towing regulations and charges under PUCO, essentially stripping municipalities of regulations and setting charges. This act nullified the city’s code, which was never repealed.
Repealing the regulations would be a “clean way of handling the business — nothing changes, the tow company are already charging the rates set by the PUCO,” the May 23 meeting minutes attributed to Pyles.
During Monday’s regular meeting, Swank said he believed that tow-truck drivers should be regulated, just as the city licenses trash haulers.
“If we’re going to license trash haulers, we would certainly want to license somebody who’s taking away your personal property,” he said. “And in some cases, it’s personal property worth 40 or 50 or $60,000. In no way am I excusing or defending people who park illegally, particularly those who willingly park illegally hoping not to get towed. …
“If we were to pass this ordinance, we won’t be licensing tow-truck drivers anymore and that concerns me. There are other things in here, but in the interest of your time and council’s time … I see really no reason to advance this proposed ordinance at this point in time.”
Councilmember Solveig Spjeldnes noted that she seconded the motion to table the ordinance because she also wanted to do research.
“I want to be really clear that it was not my intention where I seconded that motion that we would kick the can down the road, instead it was my intention to table it in order to really look at it,” she said. “I think this was the intention of Swank to really look at this overall and make a decision about what we want to keep and what we don’t want to keep and what would make sense. That is my only reason for wanting to table is to really look at it, see what other cities are doing.
‘We have had some concerns about predatory towing for some people,” she continued. “This came up several years ago and what has always haunted me is a story of a young woman who was trying to get her life together in Athens. And, uh, she had some health issues and whatnot, and, uh, she finally got herself, a car, she got a job. And then for whatever reason, her car got towed and she was unable to get it out of hock. So therefore she lost her job, and she did a spiraling down hill again, starting from scratch.
“That to me was such a harrowing story. And it’s not the only one I’ve heard other stories like this, not just in Athens, but in general. And so I take this towing business really seriously. I don’t want that to happen to anybody, to me, that’s cruel and unusual punishment that is just not warranted.”
Councilmember Sam Crowl said that he won’t vote to table the ordinance. Since the ordinance will have three readings, council would have time to address any issues during the adoption process.
If the city regulates other things, why wouldn’t the city regulate towing? Councilmember Ben Ziff asked during debate.
“If we do regulate other things, why wouldn’t you regulate something like this? To me, saying ‘We’ve never done it.’ It’s nonsense. That’s a non-statement,” he said.
Risner noted that the debate didn’t make sense to him. The ordinance could be amended to include provisions regulating tow-truck operators, he said.
“All we are doing is simply bringing city code in alignment with what the state of Ohio’s revised code says,” he said of the proposed ordinance. “I mean, that’s it. That’s all we’re doing. We’re just acknowledging who can set fees, the PUCO; who can regulate towing, the PUCO. So I don’t really see the controversy here.”
At one point during Swank’s discussion of the measure, Risner asked if he wanted to kick the can down the road?
“It’s not to, as you eloquently said, ‘kick the can down the road,’ which happened several years ago,” Swank said. “Nothing has been done with regard to adjusting city practices that are not currently complying with what is on the books. ... It doesn’t make sense to me.”
Swank said that PUCO gives cities the right to license tow-truck operators. Eliason agreed with him.
“The fact that we have chosen not to do that, started before (Service Safety) Director (Andy) Stone,” he said. “We as a city council, to allow that to happen, makes us culpable to that. And that’s a bad example to set. ... We license a lot of things, plumbers, electricians, food trucks. I could go on and on, but that’s not germane to the conversation.
“We need to take a deeper dive into this,” Swank said. “If I really wanted to just kick this down the road, or if I really just wanted to draw this out, there are parliamentary ways to do that. ... I think it behooves this council to perhaps return this to committee. Let’s take a deeper dive because among the administration, council and the law director, there appears to be different interpretations of what the Ohio revised code says. Until we can get that clarified, I’m uncomfortable in advancing this through the legislative process.”
Risner began to speak to defend the ordinance, but was cut off by Swank, who noted to that council could not debate the ordinance until it voted on the motion to table. The motion to table failed 4-3. Council members Crowl, Sarah Grace, Micah McCarey and Risner voted against the motion. Swank, Spjeldnes and Ziff voted to table to ordinance.
After Risner asked for public comment, Athens resident Damon Krane asked council not to get rid of the regulations. He talked about misinformation about PUCO and why the Athens Police Department supports the measure.
“This rumor that only PUCO has the authority to regulate towing just won’t die,” he said. “That’s not what PUCO says. It seems very odd to me that city officials have, for at least three or four years now, oftentimes argued that ‘We don’t have the authority to regulate this locally’ ... without even checking with PUCO to see if that’s what PUCO says.
“And that’s not what PUCO says. It’s also not what the Ohio Supreme Court says,” Krane continued.
Krane also attended the May 23 committee meeting. He said that he feels that the police department supports the ordinance because the city relies on private towing operators to enforce city parking regulations.
“APD can issue a ticket, but if they need the vehicle towed, they’ve got to rely on a private company to do that. That has given the private companies a great deal of leverage and bargaining power,” he said.
“It also means that they’re kind of working hand-in-hand day in, day out with the police department. They’re on the same team; working together to solve the same problems. I think that has resulted in a very odd situation, where we had the city police chief attempting to negotiate with the city on behalf of private towing operators. It’s simply false that they won’t respond to city towing calls if we don’t let them charge the highest possible fee.
“There are more than a dozen other Ohio cities that set their own fees,” Krane said. “Cities have leverage too. We provide a great deal of the towing operators business. That means we’ve got some bargaining power, too.”
More of the meeting will appear in a future edition of the Athens Messenger.
City Council will host a special regular session, right after the committee meeting, which is set for 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers.
