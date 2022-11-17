Athens City Council got its first look at a resolution that asks officials to reprioritize enforcing any abortion laws.
The council held its committee meeting on Monday in the city building, third-floor city council room.
The resolution, called “Safe Reproductive Healthcare,” was introduced by Councilmember Sarah Grace.
She noted that a draft came to council through the Athenians for Bodily Autonomy. It was modeled after a City of Columbus resolution. Grace and several city officials met and revised the proposal before presenting it to council.
“Some changes were necessary because of the authority city council has,” Grace said. “The power to give specific funding allocations is with the city administration, not stipulated by council. It is set by the administration and the police chief. The resolution reprioritized these types of investigations.”
Abortion is considered a felony charge under the Ohio Revised Code. It would be the Athens County prosecutor, not the city attorney, who prosecutes such crimes.
“Because abortions are coded as felonies, we are limited in the scope of our authority,” Grace said. “The purpose of this resolution is to make a statement of our beliefs, while acknowledging the limitations of our authority.”
The resolution calls on the mayor and city administration to not use city funds to store or give out information on abortions unless state or federal law requires the city to do so or if it can be used an evidence in a criminal case, such as a rape, she said.
Councilmember Alan Swank asked if council, either individually or collectively, would be at risk of violating their oath of office to uphold both the Ohio Constitution or federal laws if the resolution passes.
“We’re carving out exceptions by saying to not do these things, except when it is required,” Grace answered. “City council is not asking the mayor to violate any laws. We’re saying except when state and federal law applies, we want you to not do these things.”
The resolution received mix response from those in attendance.
While Ari Gaber, operations coordinator of United Campus Ministries, recommended an edit to the ordinance, Gaber also noted that the resolution shows the council’s commitment to protecting residents and Ohio University students.
Another resident said they thought city council would be passing an ordinance, and was hoping for something more substantial. They asked city council why it went with a resolution and why they put something together that is more a statement of beliefs with nothing to back it up.
Grace noted that there are not any facilities in Athens in which abortions are performed.
“City council only had authority over what happens in the city,” she said. “When a crime is a felony, we, as a statutory city in the State of Ohio, have no authority to dictate what the county prosecutor will prosecute. We don’t have any authority to dictate to an elected official what their job is. … I wish I could say which state laws apply within the City of Athens, but I can not. The city doesn’t have the authority to say some state laws apply because we are within the state.
“It wouldn’t hold up in court,” Grace continued. “In my own personal opinion, we’re creating a target if we say ‘Hey people, come down here to do something the rest of the state doesn’t allow.’ We create a target on the people who provide those service, and possibly subject them to further prosecution.”
While Grace said she believes abortion is healthcare and everyone should have the right to chose what their healthcare should look like, she swore an oath to uphold the state and federal laws.
“I have limited power,” she said. “It’s not something I can change.”
Another resident noted that the city passed ordinances on misdemeanor marijuana charges and a watershed protection act that prevents fracking in the city limits.
They said the resolution is a step in the right direction, but hopes the city considers an ordinance in the future.
City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers on the third floor of the city building.
