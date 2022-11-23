Athens City Council approved a resolution that Ben Ziff, at-large council member, said is absurd that it is a “requirement for us to do.”
The resolution encourages the mayor to de-prioritize the enforcement of laws that criminalize access to safe reproductive healthcare procedures and services, such as abortions.
Council held its regular meeting Monday at the city building, council chambers on the third floor.
Ziff thanked the Athenians for Bodily Autonomy for helping Sarah Grace, at-large council member, with crafting the resolution.
“I hate that this is a thing that we’re having to do,” he said. “… I’m glad that we’re doing this, but it’s absurd that this is a requirement for us to have to do to keep people safe and having access to things they should have.”
Grace also thanked all the community members and council members who had input on the resolution.
Mayor Steve Patterson said he’d sign the resolution as soon as council approved it.
In other matters, Micah McCarey, at-large council member, talked about his recent participation in the National League of Cities Institute, along with Patterson and Lacey Rogers, diversity, equity, inclusion and access coordinator for the city.
He said that one of the great points of the experience was that it allowed participants to think historically about racism and its impacts.
“This is an appropriate month, Indigenous People’s Heritage Month, in which to acknowledge that our City of Athens has a rich history with regard to the presence of indigenous people,” McCarey said.
Patterson also continued discussion of the institute, adding that it is important for municipalities to recognized the land in which they are located.
“A large number of white males decided to come here and certainly made what is present-day Athens, but they also displaced a log to indigenous people,” he said. “… Another thing that came out of the institute was to have a resolution. So I’ll bring something forward in the future to City Council, a resolution acknowledging out commitment to racial equity. And within that resolution, it would include something that speaks to every new, incoming council reaffirming our commitment to racial equality.”
Other takeaways from the conference include thinking about equity practices while budgeting, McCarey said.
Also during the meeting, McCarey noted that Transgender Day of Remembrance was Sunday.
In light of the recent shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, CO, he said there are some resources available for community members who recognize the need for greater advocacy and justice for all trans and LGBTQ community members.
United Campus Ministry, 18 N. College St., Athens, held an event Tuesday night for those seeking connection.
The agency recently formed a new discussion group, TRANSformation, for gender non-conforming and transgender people to navigate the world beyond the gender binary. It meets from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday on the second floor of the UCM’s library.
Also Ohio University’s LGBT Center is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of the holidays and school closures, said McCarey, who is also the center’s director.
The center is in the Baker Center, room 348.
Athens City Council will hold a committee meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, in council chambers, located on the third floor of the city building.
