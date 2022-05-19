An ordinance authorizing the issuance of $9 million in bonds to finance the costs with building a new fire station was introduced at the Athens City Council meeting Monday.
According to the ordinance, introduced by Councilman Sam Crowl, 3rd Ward, the bonds will help finance costs associated with the construction, making site improvements and acquiring furniture and equipment.
The proposed site for the new fire station is on Ohio University property on Stimson Avenue.
Athens voters recently passed a public safety capital improvements tax increase of one half a percent that will assist in the cost of constructing the fire station. The tax increase would help pay for the bonds.
Councilwoman Solveig Spjeldnes, 1st Ward, said one of the concerns people have about the project is that the proposed site is on a flood plain. She asked Mayor Steve Patterson to give a statement providing people information on the project and telling them the building will be constructed in a way that is not going to sink or flood.
“I think that it’s a legitimate concern for people,” she said.
Also related to the fire department, council held the first reading of an ordinance approving the final design engineering and construction services for the new facility.
The ordinance allows Service Safety Director Andrew Stone to spend up to $670,000 for the services.
In other matters, council unanimously approved an emergency third reading on an ordinance approving changes in the fire department staffing.
After the ordinance’s second reading was done, Patterson interrupted the meeting, saying he received a text from Fire Department Chief Robert Rymer asking that an emergency third reading be done and passed during Monday’s meeting, so the timing would align with the department’s testing schedule.
The fire department temporarily will be reorganized to increase the number of firefighters from 15 to 17. The change will let the department backfill the jobs of two firefighters who are set to be promoted to lieutenants. Once they are promoted, the department will go back to 15 firefighters.
Council also passed the third reading of an ordinance increasing the authorized expenditure for repairs to the fire department headquarters.
In regards to infrastructure matters, council approved the third reading of an ordinance allowing Stone to advertise and accept bids for the construction and construction engineering of sewer lines between Stagecoach Road and Dairy Lane and improve the existing Dairy Lane sewer line.
Meanwhile, council also approved the third reading of an ordinance authorizing the construction and construction engineering of a slip repair on the Bikeway Spur, between Armitage Road and University Estates Boulevard.
Councilman Alan Swank, 4th Ward, suggested council table the matter until they can pinpoint whether the company that did the original work on the project has some shared responsibility in correcting the slip.
“I’m not talking about pointing fingers. I’m not talking about litigation, but at least sitting down with the contractor,” he said. “When this is fixed, and we all know it needs to be fixed, what if it would happen to be discovered that these were actually contractor errors. That’s not the type of PR a contractor wants to have others know that the City of Athens, or any city for that matter, had to spend upwards of $650,000 to fix the problem that might not have been their responsibility.
“So what I’m inclined to do tonight is to move to table this until set time that the conversation could be had with the contractor who executed the latest repairs to see if we can at least have a conversation.”
Patterson noted that these type of conversations are administrative ones.
“That’s where administration meets with the contractors,” he said. “We have very specific things in the bid that goes forward for a contractor on a project like this. That’s where those negotiations come in.”
Swank noted that because the problem has happened in the past, a discussion may be necessary so the city doesn’t have to spend $650,000 when maybe it only needs to spend $500,0000 or $450,000.
Patterson said that Salah Eldabaja and Jessica Adine, engineer and assistant city engineer respectively, had looked over seven years of documentation on this project.
“I have full faith in the director of engineering and public works as well as I do with our assistant city engineer Jessica Adine, that they’re not seeing error in what has happened with any of the previous work that has gone on,” he said.
There have been several meetings regarding the slip, noted Spjeldnes, who lives near the slip.
“I must say that I have been deeply disappointed in the results in this,” she said. “Currently we can’t really point fingers. I know if that was my house and it was under construction and like this, I would certainly would not be happy about spending more money in this situation. I think that based on everything that I have heard, we’re kind of between a rock and literally a hard place.
“In the future, I will be more diligent about questioning whether they should forward or not,” she continued. “Part of me wonders if this really would have been a good choice.”
In other matters, ordinances regarding the city’s ban on discharging fireworks within the city were passed on their third readings. One ordinance says the city is opting out of state House Bill 172, which revised the fireworks law to allow Ohioans to launch consumer-grade fireworks on private property beginning this July. The other ordinance amended Athens city code regarding fireworks and their sale and use.
Also approved on third reading was a special right-of-way use permit to allow the Ohio Valley Museum to repave an existing parking lot of 27 spaces, some of which are along the city’s right of way.
In regards to collecting the city’s income tax, council unanimously approved the third reading of an ordinance allowing the auditor to conduct an amnesty program, which will be held June 1-June 30. Council also approved the third reading of an ordinance entering into an agreement with the City of Cleveland collection agency to help aid in the collection of income tax.
In other matters, City Council approved:
- The third reading of an ordinance establishing an annual application fee of $40 for a residential parking permit.
- The Third reading of an ordinance clouting Union Street, between Court and College streets, on Aug. 12 for the Athena Ride of Women motorcycle event.
There will not be an Athens City Council meeting on Memorial Day, as it is a holiday and also the fifth Monday of month. Council’s first meeting in June will start at 7 p.m. June 6 at council chambers, third floor of the city building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.